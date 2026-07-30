Jefferson Announces New Appointments to its Board of Trustees

Two healthcare and academic leaders have joined the Thomas Jefferson University (TJU) Board of Trustees to help advance its mission of improving lives

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefferson (which includes Thomas Jefferson University, Jefferson Health, and Jefferson Health Plans) announced today the appointment of Anthony P. Monaco, MD, PhD, and Elizabeth Bierbower to its enterprise (TJU) Board of Trustees.

Dr. Anthony P. (Tony) Monaco is an internationally recognized geneticist and academic leader best known for his groundbreaking discovery of the gene responsible for X-linked Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophies, a milestone that transformed human genetics and enabled new therapeutic approaches.

He spent more than two decades at the University of Oxford, where he became Professor of Human Genetics and directed the Wellcome Trust Centre for Human Genetics, expanding its global impact in neurogenetics research. He also served as Pro-Vice-Chancellor, helping guide Oxford's academic and strategic growth.

In 2011, Dr. Monaco became the 13th President of Tufts University, leading the institution for 12 years. His presidency was marked by major initiatives including the integration of the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, expanded commitments to diversity and inclusion, strengthened student mental health support, and university-wide sustainability efforts. He now serves as President Emeritus and University Professor, continuing his research in neurodevelopmental genetics and contributing to leading scientific and philanthropic organizations.

Elizabeth (Beth) Bierbower is a seasoned healthcare executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience across Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and TRICARE. She is recognized for driving strategic growth, advancing value-based care models, and leveraging innovation and partnerships to scale complex organizations.

At Humana, Beth served as Segment President and a member of the Executive Management Team, where she built a new division focused on transforming the Medicare Advantage customer experience. Previously, as President of the Group and Specialty Segment, she led a $7B business serving 11 million members and oversaw Humana's successful award of the $40B TRICARE contract—the largest in military healthcare history.

She also held senior roles as Chief Operating Officer of Specialty Benefits and Enterprise Vice President for Product Development and Innovation at Humana, as well as leadership positions at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Coventry Health Plans. Known for operational discipline and innovation, Beth has consistently delivered profitable growth while fostering talent development and advancing industry-leading capabilities.

"On behalf of the Thomas Jefferson University Board of Trustees, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Anthony Monaco and Beth Bierbower to the Board. Tony's internationally recognized contributions to genetic research, combined with his distinguished leadership in higher education, reflect a deep commitment to advancing discovery, innovation and student success. Beth brings decades of healthcare leadership experience and a proven track record of driving growth, improving the patient and member experience, and advancing innovative models of care. Together, their expertise and perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen Jefferson's mission of improving lives through excellence in patient care, education, research and population health," said Michael E. Sneed, Chair, Thomas Jefferson University Board of Trustees.

Recognition of Retiring TJU Board Members

The TJU Board of Trustees also recognizes the extraordinary service of two retiring members whose leadership has left a lasting mark on the University. Among them is Patricia D. Wellenbach, who served on the Board from May 2015 through June 2026. In July 2021, she was appointed Chair of the Board of Trustees, becoming both the first nurse and the first woman to hold this distinguished role in Jefferson's history since its founding in 1824.

Throughout her tenure, Ms. Wellenbach was a steadfast champion of Jefferson's mission to improve lives through reimagining health, education, and discovery. Her remarkable leadership, strategic insight, and collaborative approach helped guide the institution through a period of significant growth and transformation, advancing Jefferson's vision and strengthening its impact across the communities it serves.

John J. Fung, MD, PhD, served on the Board of Trustees from July 2023 through June 2026 with exceptional integrity, dedication, and purpose. A renowned physician, researcher, and academic leader, Dr. Fung brought invaluable clinical expertise and strategic insight into the Board's work. His independent physician perspective strengthened oversight of one of Jefferson's highest priorities: delivering outstanding patient care. Throughout his service, Dr. Fung provided thoughtful counsel and a depth of expertise that enriched Board discussions and informed key decisions. His contributions have had a meaningful and lasting impact on the Board and the institution.

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to Patricia Wellenbach and Dr. John Fung for their dedicated service to our Board of Trustees. Trish's historic leadership as Board Chair helped guide Jefferson through a period of tremendous growth and transformation. John brought invaluable clinical expertise and counsel that strengthened our focus on delivering exceptional patient care. We are deeply grateful for their contributions and lasting impact on Jefferson, and we thank them for their years of service and stewardship," said Joseph G. Cacchione, MD, Chief Executive Officer, Jefferson.

Headshots are available for download here.

About Jefferson

Jefferson is reimagining health care and higher education to create unparalleled value throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. More than 65,000 people strong, Jefferson is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate clinical care for patients; making our communities healthier and stronger; preparing tomorrow's professional leaders for 21st-century careers; and creating new knowledge through basic/programmatic, clinical and applied research. Thomas Jefferson University, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Jefferson College of Nursing, the College of Business, the College of Fashion & Textiles, and the College of Architecture, Design & Engineering, dates back to 1824 and today comprises 11 colleges and one school offering 200+ undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 8,700 students. Jefferson Health, nationally ranked as one of the top 15 not-for-profit healthcare systems in the country and the largest provider in the Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley areas, serves patients through millions of encounters each year at 33 hospital campuses and more than 700 outpatient and urgent care locations throughout the region. Jefferson Health Plans, through Health Partners Plans Inc., is a not-for-profit managed healthcare organization offering a broad range of health coverage options to more than 370,000 members for more than 40 years.

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SOURCE Thomas Jefferson University