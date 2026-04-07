Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN , April 1, 2026 -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the Company will participate in the 25Annual Needham Healthcare Conference . Company management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 , at 8:45 a.m. PT / 11:45 a.m. ET / 4:45 p.m. IST .An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days.Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with rare disease — often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of medicines, including leading therapies addressing epilepsies, cancers and sleep disorders. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visitfor more information.Ireland +353 1 634 3211U.S. +1 650 496 2717Ireland +353 1 637 2141U.S. +1 215 867 4948