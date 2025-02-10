Jasper Therapeutics Announces Briquilimab Presentations at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) (Jasper), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting c-Kit (CD117) to address mast cell driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU) and asthma, today announced five poster presentations and an oral presentation of briquilimab data at the AAAAI 2025 Annual Meeting, being held February 28 - March 3, 2025, in San Diego, CA. The oral presentation and one of the poster presentations will include additional follow-up from patients included in the Company’s January 8th, 2025, disclosure of preliminary data from the Phase 1b/2a BEACON trial evaluating briquilimab in CSU.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: Initial Results from BEACON, a Phase 1b/2a Dose Escalation Study of the anti-c-Kit Briquilimab Antibody in Adults with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU)

Publication Number: L24

Session Title: Late Breaking Oral Abstract Session

Session Type: Oral Abstract Session

Presentation Date / Time: Saturday, March 1, 2025; 2:55 p.m. PST

Abstract Title: Initial Results from BEACON, a Phase 1b/2a Dose Escalation Study of the anti-c-Kit Briquilimab Antibody in Adults with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU)

Poster Number: L24

Session Title: Late Breaking Poster Session I

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Date / Time: Saturday, March 1, 2025; 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. PST

Abstract Title: Briquilimab, an Anti-c-Kit Antibody, Induces Durable Depletion of Mast Cells (MCs) Across Multiple Tissues in Mice Expressing Chimeric Human/Mouse CD117 (c-Kit)

Poster Number: 540

Session Title: Novel Mechanisms of Mast Cells, Basophils and IgE

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Date / Time: Saturday, March 1, 2025; 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. PST

Abstract Title: Briquilimab Potently Inhibits Stem Cell Factor (SCF)/c-Kit Signaling and Induces Mast Cell Apoptosis

Poster Number: 541

Session Title: Novel Mechanisms of Mast Cells, Basophils and IgE

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Date / Time: Saturday, March 1, 2025; 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. PST

Abstract Title: Briquilimab, an Anti-Human CD117 Antibody, Prevents Epicutaneous Oxazolone-Induced Features of Dermatitis in Mouse Model Expressing Chimeric Human/Mouse CD117

Poster Number: 662

Session Title: Atopic Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis, Urticaria, Angioedema

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Date / Time: Sunday, March 2, 2025; 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. PST

Abstract Title: Briquilimab, an Anti-Human CD117 Antibody, Treats Low-Calcemic Vitamin D3 Analog MC903-Induced Dermatitis in Mouse Model Expressing Chimeric Human/Mouse CD117

Poster Number: 690

Session Title: Atopic Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis, Urticaria, Angioedema

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Date / Time: Sunday, March 2, 2025; 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. PST

About Jasper

Jasper is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing briquilimab as a therapeutic for chronic mast cell diseases. Briquilimab is a targeted aglycosylated monoclonal antibody that blocks stem cell factor from binding to the cell-surface receptor c-Kit, also known as CD117, thereby inhibiting signaling through the receptor. This inhibition disrupts the critical survival signal, leading to the depletion of the mast cells via apoptosis which removes the underlying source of the inflammatory response in mast cell driven diseases such as chronic urticaria and asthma. Jasper is currently conducting clinical studies of briquilimab as a treatment in patients with CSU, CIndU or asthma. Briquilimab has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in patients and healthy volunteers, with positive clinical outcomes in CSU and CIndU. For more information, please visit us at www.jaspertx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding briquilimab’s potential, including with respect to its potential in mast cell driven diseases such as CSU, CIndU, and asthma; and Jasper’s poster presentations and oral presentation of briquilimab data at the AAAAI 2025 Annual Meeting. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Jasper and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Jasper. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, political and business conditions; the risk that the potential product candidates that Jasper develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; the risk that clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; the risk that prior test, study and trial results may not be replicated in continuing or future studies and trials; the risk that Jasper will be unable to successfully market or gain market acceptance of its product candidates; the risk that prior study results may not be replicated; the risk that Jasper’s product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized; patients’ willingness to try new therapies and the willingness of physicians to prescribe these therapies; the effects of competition on Jasper’s business; the risk that third parties on which Jasper depends for laboratory, clinical development, manufacturing and other critical services will fail to perform satisfactorily; the risk that Jasper’s business, operations, clinical development plans and timelines, and supply chain could be adversely affected by the effects of health epidemics; the risk that Jasper will be unable to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for its investigational products or will infringe the intellectual property protection of others; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Jasper’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. If any of these risks materialize or Jasper’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While Jasper may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Jasper specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Jasper’s assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:



Alex Gray (investors)

Jasper Therapeutics

650-549-1454

agray@jaspertherapeutics.com



Joyce Allaire (investors)

LifeSci Advisors

617-435-6602

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Lauren Walker (media)

Real Chemistry

646-564-2156

lbarbiero@realchemistry.com