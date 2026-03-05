“It’s GO time”: LEO Pharma launches Direct-to-Consumer campaign to raise awareness of Chronic Hand Eczema

Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) is a highly debilitating inflammatory skin disease that affects approximately one in ten adults in the U.S. 1

ANZUPGO® (delgocitinib) cream is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for adults living with moderate to severe CHE.2

MADISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LEO Pharma Inc., a global leader in medical dermatology, today announced the launch of “It’s GO time”, the company’s new Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) multichannel campaign for ANZUPGO® (delgocitinib) cream – the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate to severe chronic hand eczema (CHE). The campaign aims to educate patients about CHE, drive brand awareness, and motivate appropriate patients to discuss ANZUPGO with their doctors.

CHE is a highly debilitating inflammatory skin disease that affects approximately one in 10 adults in the U.S., causing itchy, painful, blistered, or swollen skin that may interfere with daily activities.1,3,4

Despite its prevalence, awareness of CHE remains low. In a 2025 survey of U.S. patients living with hand eczema, 1 in 3 reported that they had never heard the condition chronic hand eczema – a gap that can delay appropriate diagnosis and treatment discussions. The same survey found that almost 3 in 4 patients express that their symptoms are frustrating to manage – and more than 60% have visited their healthcare professional (HCP) within the last six months because they didn’t find their treatment effective.5

“We rely on our hands for nearly everything we do across our professional and personal lives, and chronic hand eczema is often overlooked or misunderstood,” said Robert Spurr, Executive Vice President, North America, LEO Pharma. “Patient insights show that awareness of CHE remains low and many struggle with cycling through topical steroids that are not working. The launch of the ‘It’s GO Time’ campaign for ANZUPGO reflects LEO Pharma’s commitment to advancing care in medical dermatology and supporting meaningful patient-provider conversations.”

ANZUPGO is a steroid-free, non-greasy prescription cream that is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for adults living with moderate to severe CHE. Before the FDA approval of ANZUPGO in July 2025, there were no approved treatments specifically for this indication in the U.S.2

The campaign spotlights the experience of living with CHE and the limiting impact the condition can have on daily activities, and encourages people experiencing the itch and pain associated with CHE to talk to their doctor about ANZUPGO.

“Chronic Hand Eczema can significantly affect those living with the disease. With approximately 1 in 10 adults in the U.S. living with CHE, more awareness of the condition is critically important. The NEA remains committed to ensuring that dermatologists and patients have timely, evidence-based information to support informed decision-making,” said Kristin Belleson, CEO and President with the National Eczema Association.

It’s Go Time

Informed by insights from CHE patients and dermatologists alike, the “It’s GO Time” campaign highlights images of the cracked, itchy and painful hands of some of people that use them the most – an ambitious chef, a passionate pianist, an inspired artist, and a fisherman with his dog – reminding us how they can keep going.

The ANZUPGO campaign is an important step in LEO Pharma’s growth ambitions in the U.S., reinforcing the company’s leadership in advancing medical knowledge in skin diseases and showcasing continued momentum in improving dermatological care.

“As a global leader in medical dermatology, LEO Pharma recognizes the importance of raising awareness of skin conditions. We’re proud to introduce a campaign that acknowledges the itch and pain experienced by CHE patients, and the need to discuss specific treatment options with a dermatologist,” says Katherine Swolfs, VP of Marketing, North America, LEO Pharma. “That is the most important message in this campaign: Your dry, itchy, painful hands could be symptoms of CHE. So when we say ‘It’s GO time’, we don’t just mean getting your hands going – we also mean it’s time to go talk to your doctor about your CHE and if ANZUPGO is right for you.”

“It’s GO Time” campaign launched on March 5 – and will continue throughout the year across streaming services such as Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, Netflix, Prime Video, and online ads, as well as in dermatologist waiting rooms nationwide. GO to www.Anzupgo.com to learn more about ANZUPGO or chronic hand eczema. GO here to watch the 60 second TV Ad : ANZUPGO® Commercial | Chronic HandEczema (CHE) treatment

INDICATION2

What is ANZUPGO?

ANZUPGO is a prescription medicine used on the skin (topical) to treat moderate to severe chronic hand eczema (CHE) in adults who are not well-controlled with or cannot use topical corticosteroids.

The use of ANZUPGO along with other JAK inhibitors or strong immunosuppressants is not recommended.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

ANZUPGO is for use on the skin (topical use) only. Do not use ANZUPGO in or on your eyes, mouth, or vagina.

What is the most important information I should know about ANZUPGO?

ANZUPGO may cause serious side effects, including:

Serious Infections: ANZUPGO may increase your risk of infections. ANZUPGO contains delgocitinib. Delgocitinib belongs to a class of medicines called Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors. JAK inhibitors are medicines that affect your immune system. JAK inhibitors can lower the ability of your immune system to fight infections. Some people have had serious infections while taking JAK inhibitors by mouth or applying on the skin, including tuberculosis (TB), and infections caused by bacteria, fungi, or viruses that can spread throughout the body. Some people have been hospitalized or died from these infections.

ANZUPGO should not be used in people with an active, serious infection. You should not start using ANZUPGO if you have any kind of infection unless your healthcare provider tells you it is okay. You may be at a higher risk of developing shingles (herpes zoster) or eczema herpeticum (a blistery, painful skin rash) during treatment with ANZUPGO.

Before starting ANZUPGO, tell your healthcare provider if you:

are being treated for an infection or have an infection that does not go away or that keeps coming back

have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB

have had shingles (herpes zoster)

have had hepatitis B or C

think you have an infection or have symptoms of an infection such as fever, sweating, or chills; muscle aches; cough or shortness of breath; blood in your phlegm; weight loss; warm, red, or painful skin or sores on your body; diarrhea or stomach pain; burning when you urinate or urinating more often than usual; and/or feeling very tired

After starting ANZUPGO, call your healthcare provider right away if you have any symptoms of an infection. ANZUPGO can make you more likely to get infections or make worse any infections that you have. If you get a serious infection, your healthcare provider may stop your treatment with ANZUPGO until your infection is controlled.

Non-melanoma skin cancer. ANZUPGO may increase your risk of certain non-melanoma skin cancers. Your healthcare provider will regularly check your skin during your treatment with ANZUPGO.

Avoid sunlamps and limit the amount of time you spend in the sunlight. Wear protective clothing when you are in the sun, and use a broad-spectrum sunscreen

Tell your healthcare provider if you have ever had any type of cancer

Potential risks from Janus kinase (JAK) inhibition. It is not known whether using ANZUPGO has the same risks as taking oral or other topical JAK inhibitors. Increased risk of death (all causes) has happened in people who were 50 years of age and older with at least one heart disease (cardiovascular) risk factor who were taking a JAK inhibitor used to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA) compared to people taking another medicine in a class of medicines called TNF blockers. ANZUPGO is not for use in people with RA. Oral or other topical JAK inhibitors have also caused increased cholesterol.

Before using ANZUPGO, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:

have an infection

have recently received or are scheduled to receive a vaccine. People who use ANZUPGO should not receive live vaccines right before starting, during treatment, or right after treatment with ANZUPGO

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if ANZUPGO will harm your unborn baby

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if ANZUPGO passes into your breast milk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby during treatment with ANZUPGO. If you use ANZUPGO while breastfeeding, avoid touching the nipple and surrounding area right away after applying ANZUPGO to your hands and wrists

Tell your healthcare provider about all of the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the most common side effects of ANZUPGO?

application site reactions, including pain, tingling, itching, and redness; bacterial skin infections, including finger cellulitis and nail infections; and low white blood cells

These are not all of the possible side effects of ANZUPGO. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide.

About Chronic Hand Eczema

Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) is defined as Hand Eczema (HE) that lasts for more than three months or relapses twice or more within a year.6 HE is one of the most common skin disorders of the hands and in a substantial number of patients, it can develop into a chronic condition.7 CHE affects approximately one in ten adults in the U.S.1 It is a fluctuating disease characterized by itch and pain, and patients may experience signs such as erythema, scaling, lichenification, hyperkeratosis, vesicles, edema, and fissures on hands and wrists.6 The pathophysiology is characterized by skin barrier dysfunction, inflammation of the skin, and alterations of the skin microbiome.4

About ANZUPGO® (delgocitinib) Cream

ANZUPGO® (delgocitinib) cream is currently FDA-approved in the U.S. as the first and only topical pan-JAK treatment for chronic hand eczema (CHE). Use of ANZUPGO in combination with other JAK inhibitors or potent immunosuppressants is not recommended.2 ANZUPGO cream is also approved in the European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Canada under the brand name ANZUPGO for the treatment of moderate to severe chronic hand eczema (CHE) in adults for whom topical corticosteroids are inadequate or not advisable. ANZUPGO cream is also under investigation in other markets.

ANZUPGO cream is a topical pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe CHE in adults. It inhibits the activation of JAK-STAT signalling, which plays a key role in the pathogenesis of CHE.2,3

In 2014, LEO Pharma obtained the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize delgocitinib for topical use in dermatological indications worldwide, excluding Japan, where Shionogi & Co., Ltd. owns the rights.

About the Patient Survey Methodology5

LEO Pharma commissioned Ipsos to field an online, 15-minute, self-administered, cross-sectional survey among adult (18+) patients diagnosed with either atopic dermatitis, eczema, atopic eczema or contact dermatitis in the United States during a two-week period in mid-2025.

Potential respondents had to have had eczema on wrists/hands for at least one year, categorized by their doctor as having moderate or severe CHE, with no more than 20% of eczema on other parts of body (not counting wrists/hands).

The final sample size was 150 patients from across the U.S. Findings reflect the opinion of these respondents only.

Ipsos is the world’s third-largest market research company, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people. Their passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Ipsos serves more than 5000 clients across the world with 75 business solutions.

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma is a global leader in medical dermatology. We deliver innovative solutions for skin health, building on a century of experience with breakthrough medicines in healthcare. We are committed to making a fundamental difference in people’s lives, and our broad portfolio of treatments serves close to 100 million patients in over 70 countries annually. LEO Pharma is co-owned by majority shareholder the LEO Foundation and, since 2021, Nordic Capital. Headquartered in Denmark, LEO Pharma has a team of 4,000 people worldwide. Together, we reach far beyond the skin. For more information, visit www.leo-pharma.com

References

