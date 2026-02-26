Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results; Achieves 2025 Financial Guidance and Reiterates Strong 2026 Outlook

– LINZESS® (linaclotide) EUTRx demand growth of 11% for full year 2025 year-over-year –

– 2025 Ironwood revenue of $296 million, GAAP net income of $24 million and adjusted EBITDA of $138 million –

– Continue to expect full-year 2026 LINZESS® U.S. net sales of $1.125 to $1.175 billion; total revenues of $450 to $475 million and adjusted EBITDA of greater than $300 million –

– Key elements of confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial design of apraglutide in short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF) have been finalized with site initiations expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026 –

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD), a biotechnology company developing and commercializing life‑changing therapies for people living with gastrointestinal (GI) and rare diseases, today reported its fourth quarter and full‑year 2025 results and recent business performance.

“In 2025, LINZESS delivered 11% EUTRx demand growth year-over-year, continuing to strengthen its position as the prescription market leader for the treatment of IBS-C and CIC, surpassing 5.7 million unique patients treated since launch. Additionally, throughout 2025 our disciplined approach to expense management allowed us to navigate LINZESS pricing headwinds, deliver $24 million in GAAP net income and $138 million in adjusted EBITDA and generate $127 million in cash flow from operations,” said Tom McCourt, chief executive officer of Ironwood. “Importantly, we ended 2025 with $215 million in cash and cash equivalents, positioning Ironwood well for 2026.”

“As we enter 2026, we remain focused on our core priorities of maximizing LINZESS, advancing apraglutide and delivering sustained profits and cash flows. We believe our full-year 2026 financial guidance demonstrates the significant progress we’ve made across these priorities and our ability to drive increasing shareholder value. In 2026, we expect increased LINZESS U.S. Net Sales and disciplined expense management to drive greater than $300 million in adjusted EBITDA, enabling us to continue advancing apraglutide and reduce our debt to further strengthen our financial position. We believe apraglutide has the potential to redefine the standard of care for patients living with SBS-IF and look forward to initiating sites for the confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial, STARS-2, in the second quarter of this year. With an improved financial position, we now have a clear path to execute our strategy, and we continue to evaluate all options to maximize shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights1

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Q4 2025 Q4 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 Total revenue2 $47,709 $90,545 296,151 $351,410 Total costs and expenses 40,904 59,054 197,649 258,286 GAAP net income (loss)2 (2,276) 2,256 24,017 880 GAAP net income (loss) – per share basic and diluted2 (0.01) 0.01 0.15 0.01 Adjusted EBITDA2, 3 10,913 37,256 138,083 129,364 Non-GAAP net income (loss)2 (2,274) 2,536 40,091 4,980 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted2 (0.01) 0.01 0.25 0.04

1 Refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non‐GAAP Financial Measures table and to the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA table at the end of this press release. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information. 2 Figures presented for the fourth quarter of 2024 collaboration revenue to Ironwood includes a $7.2 million positive adjustment to reflect Ironwood’s estimate of LINZESS gross‑to‑net reserves as of December 31, 2024. 3 Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by subtracting restructuring expenses, net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation, from GAAP net income (loss). The exclusion of stock-based compensation from Adjusted EBITDA represents an update to our definition of Adjusted EBITDA, effective in the first quarter of 2025. For comparison purposes, fourth quarter and full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA have also been updated to reflect this updated definition.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Corporate Highlights

Apraglutide

Apraglutide is a once weekly, long-acting synthetic glucagon-like peptide-2 (“GLP-2”) analog with the potential to treat a range of rare gastrointestinal diseases where GLP-2 can play a central role in addressing disease pathophysiology.

Ironwood is advancing apraglutide for short bowel syndrome (“SBS”) patients dependent on parenteral support (“PS”), a severe chronic malabsorptive condition. Ironwood believes apraglutide has the potential to improve the standard of care for adult patients with SBS who are dependent on PS as the first and only GLP-2 to achieve a statistically significant reduction in parenteral support volume with once-weekly administration.

Ironwood met with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in the fourth quarter of 2025 and aligned on key design elements of a confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial (“STARS-2”) for patients with SBS-IF. STARS-2 is planned to be a 24-week global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The clinical trial will consist of a primary endpoint measuring relative change from baseline in actual weekly PS volume as well as additional key secondary endpoints. Site initiations are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

U.S. LINZESS

Label Expansion : In November, the FDA approved LINZESS for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in patients aged 7 years of age and older. In addition to expanding its clinical utility, this new indication establishes LINZESS as the first and only prescription drug approved for the treatment of IBS-C in patients 7-17 years old.

: In November, the FDA approved LINZESS for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in patients aged 7 years of age and older. In addition to expanding its clinical utility, this new indication establishes LINZESS as the first and only prescription drug approved for the treatment of IBS-C in patients 7-17 years old. Prescription Demand : Total LINZESS prescription demand in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 63 million LINZESS capsules, a 13% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, per IQVIA. Total prescription demand was 234 million LINZESS capsules for the full year 2025, a 11% increase compared to the full year 2024, per IQVIA.

: Total LINZESS prescription demand in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 63 million LINZESS capsules, a 13% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, per IQVIA. Total prescription demand was 234 million LINZESS capsules for the full year 2025, a 11% increase compared to the full year 2024, per IQVIA. U.S. Brand Collaboration : LINZESS U.S. net sales are provided to Ironwood by its U.S. partner, AbbVie Inc. (“AbbVie”). LINZESS U.S. net sales were $163.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 27% decrease compared to $223.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and $864.5 million for the full year 2025, a 6% decrease compared to $916.3 million for the full year 2024. Ironwood and AbbVie share equally in U.S. brand collaboration profits. Fourth quarter 2025 LINZESS U.S. net sales decrease year-over-year was driven by unfavorable quarterly phasing of gross-to-net rebate reserves and increased net pricing headwinds associated with Medicare Part D redesign. As a reminder, gross-to-net rebate reserves in 2025 are based on rebates owed for units dispensed by channel in each applicable quarter. In its first quarter 2025 results, Ironwood stated that it expects gross-to-net rebate reserves based on units dispensed to impact quarterly phasing of 2025 LINZESS U.S. net sales. LINZESS commercial margin was 54% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 64% in the fourth quarter of 2024. LINZESS commercial margin was 66% for the full year in 2025 and 66% for the full year in 2024. See the U.S. LINZESS Full Brand Collaboration table at the end of this press release. Net profit for the LINZESS U.S. brand collaboration, net of commercial and research and development (“R&D”) expenses, was $81.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 40% decrease compared to $135.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net profit for LINZESS U.S. brand collaboration, net of commercial and R&D expenses, was $545.4 million for the full year 2025, a 4% decrease compared to $570.9 million for the full year 2024. See the U.S. LINZESS Full Brand Collaboration table at the end of this press release.

: LINZESS U.S. net sales are provided to Ironwood by its U.S. partner, AbbVie Inc. (“AbbVie”). LINZESS U.S. net sales were $163.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 27% decrease compared to $223.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and $864.5 million for the full year 2025, a 6% decrease compared to $916.3 million for the full year 2024. Ironwood and AbbVie share equally in U.S. brand collaboration profits.

Collaboration Revenue to Ironwood : Ironwood recorded $45.2 million in collaboration revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 related to sales of LINZESS in the U.S., a 49% decrease compared to $88.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Fourth quarter of 2024 collaboration revenue to Ironwood includes a $7.2 million positive adjustment to reflect Ironwood’s estimate of LINZESS gross-to-net reserves as of December 31, 2024. Ironwood recorded $289.3 million in collaboration revenue for the full year 2025 related to the sales of LINZESS in the U.S., a 15% decrease compared to $340.4 million in 2024. See the U.S. LINZESS Commercial Collaboration table at the end of the press release.

Corporate Updates

In December 2025, Ironwood, VectivBio AG and Ferring International Center S.A. (“Ferring”) entered into a license amendment and a settlement agreement and release pursuant to which the parties have settled all claims between the parties arising out of Ferring’s complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Texas. As part of the agreed-upon license amendment, Ironwood agreed to pay Ferring $12.5 million. Ironwood paid $7.5 million in December 2025 and is obligated to pay the remaining $5.0 million on or by December 31, 2026, subject to accelerated payment in certain circumstances.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Total Revenue. Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $47.7 million, compared to $90.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total revenue for the full year 2025 was $296.2 million, compared to $351.4 million for the full year 2024. Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 consisted of $45.2 million associated with Ironwood’s share of the net profits from the sales of LINZESS in the U.S., and $2.5 million in royalties and other revenue. Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 consisted of $88.4 million associated with Ironwood’s share of the net profits from the sales of LINZESS in the U.S., and $2.1 million in royalties and other revenue. Total revenue for the full year 2025 consisted of $289.3 million associated with Ironwood’s share of the net profits from the sales of LINZESS in the U.S. and $6.9 million in royalties and other revenue. Total revenue for the full year 2024 consisted of $340.4 million associated with Ironwood’s share of the net profits from the sales of LINZESS in the U.S. and $11.0 million in royalties and other revenue.

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $47.7 million, compared to $90.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total revenue for the full year 2025 was $296.2 million, compared to $351.4 million for the full year 2024. Total Costs and Expenses . Total costs and expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $40.9 million, compared to $59.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total costs and expenses for the full year 2025 were $197.6 million, compared to $258.3 million for the full year 2024. Total costs and expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 consisted of $19.3 million in selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses, $21.9 million in R&D expenses, and reversal of $0.3 million in restructuring expenses. Total costs and expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 consisted of $33.6 million in SG&A expenses, $25.4 million in R&D expenses, and $0.1 million in restructuring expenses. In connection with the Ferring settlement, Ironwood recorded a charge of $5.0 million as SG&A expense in the consolidated statements of income during the fourth quarter of 2025. Total costs and expenses for the full year 2025 consisted primarily of $82.3 million in SG&A expenses, $95.1 million in R&D expenses, and $20.3 million in restructuring expenses. Total costs and expenses for the full year 2024 consisted primarily of $144.3 million in SG&A expenses, $111.4 million in R&D expenses, and $2.6 million in restructuring expenses. In connection with the Ferring settlement, Ironwood recorded a charge of $12.5 million as SG&A expense in the consolidated statements of income during the year ended December 31, 2025.

. Total costs and expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $40.9 million, compared to $59.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total costs and expenses for the full year 2025 were $197.6 million, compared to $258.3 million for the full year 2024. Interest Expense. Interest expense was $7.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $32.7 million for the full year in 2025, in connection with Ironwood’s convertible senior notes and revolving credit facility. Interest expense was $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $33.0 million for the full year 2024, in connection with Ironwood’s convertible senior notes and revolving credit facility.

Interest expense was $7.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $32.7 million for the full year in 2025, in connection with Ironwood’s convertible senior notes and revolving credit facility. Interest expense was $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $33.0 million for the full year 2024, in connection with Ironwood’s convertible senior notes and revolving credit facility. Interest and Investment Income. Interest and investment income was $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $4.1 million for the full year 2025. Interest and investment income was $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $4.5 million for the full year 2024.

Interest and investment income was $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $4.1 million for the full year 2025. Interest and investment income was $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $4.5 million for the full year 2024. Other . Other income was $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.2 million for the full year 2025 driven by a gain recorded for pension-related activities. Other income was $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and for the full year 2024 driven by a gain recorded for pension‐related activities.

. Other income was $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.2 million for the full year 2025 driven by a gain recorded for pension-related activities. Other income was $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and for the full year 2024 driven by a gain recorded for pension‐related activities. Income Tax Expense. Ironwood recorded $2.7 million of income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $46.0 million of income tax expense for the full year 2025, the majority of which was non-cash, as Ironwood continues to utilize net operating losses to offset taxable income for federal purposes and in many states. Ironwood recorded $21.7 million of income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $64.3 million of income tax expense for the full year 2024, the majority of which was non-cash, as Ironwood continued to utilize net operating losses to offset taxable income for federal purposes and in many states.

Ironwood recorded $2.7 million of income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $46.0 million of income tax expense for the full year 2025, the majority of which was non-cash, as Ironwood continues to utilize net operating losses to offset taxable income for federal purposes and in many states. Ironwood recorded $21.7 million of income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $64.3 million of income tax expense for the full year 2024, the majority of which was non-cash, as Ironwood continued to utilize net operating losses to offset taxable income for federal purposes and in many states. GAAP Net Income (Loss). GAAP net loss was $2.3 million, or $(0.01) per share (basic and diluted) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to GAAP net income of $2.3 million, or $0.01 per share (basic and diluted) in the fourth quarter of 2024. GAAP net income for the full year 2025 was $24.0 million, or $0.15 per share (basic and diluted), compared to GAAP net income of $0.9 million, or $0.01 per share (basic and diluted), for the full year 2024.

GAAP net loss was $2.3 million, or $(0.01) per share (basic and diluted) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to GAAP net income of $2.3 million, or $0.01 per share (basic and diluted) in the fourth quarter of 2024. GAAP net income for the full year 2025 was $24.0 million, or $0.15 per share (basic and diluted), compared to GAAP net income of $0.9 million, or $0.01 per share (basic and diluted), for the full year 2024. Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss). Non-GAAP net loss was $2.3 million, or $(0.01) per share (basic and diluted), in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.5 million, or $0.01 per share (basic and diluted), in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non‐GAAP net income for the full year 2025 was $40.1 million, or $0.25 per share (basic and diluted), compared to non‐GAAP net income of $5.0 million, or $0.04 per share (basic and diluted), for the full year 2024. Non-GAAP net income excludes the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring expenses and acquisition-related costs, all net of tax effect. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Non-GAAP net loss was $2.3 million, or $(0.01) per share (basic and diluted), in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.5 million, or $0.01 per share (basic and diluted), in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non‐GAAP net income for the full year 2025 was $40.1 million, or $0.25 per share (basic and diluted), compared to non‐GAAP net income of $5.0 million, or $0.04 per share (basic and diluted), for the full year 2024. Adjusted EBITDA . Adjusted EBITDA was $10.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $37.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year 2025, adjusted EBITDA was $138.1 million, compared to $129.4 million for the full year 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by subtracting stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses, net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and acquisition-related costs, from GAAP net income (loss). See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

. Adjusted EBITDA was $10.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $37.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year 2025, adjusted EBITDA was $138.1 million, compared to $129.4 million for the full year 2024. Cash Flow Highlights. Ironwood ended the fourth quarter of 2025 with $215.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $88.6 million of cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2024. The outstanding principal balance on the revolving credit facility was $385.0 million as of December 31, 2025. Ironwood generated $74.6 million in cash from operations in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $15.2 million in cash from operations in the fourth quarter of 2024. Ironwood generated $127.0 million in cash from operations for the full year 2025, compared to $103.5 million for the full year 2024.

Ironwood ended the fourth quarter of 2025 with $215.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $88.6 million of cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2024. Ironwood 2026 Financial Guidance. Ironwood continues to expect:

2026 Guidance (February 2026) U.S. LINZESS Net Sales $1.125 - $1.175 billion Driven by improved net price and low-single digit percentage demand growth Total Revenue1 $450 - $475 million Adjusted EBITDA2 >$300 million

1 Ironwood’s U.S. collaborative arrangements revenue includes reimbursement from AbbVie for a portion of Ironwood’s commercial expenses related to sales of LINZESS in the U.S. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by subtracting stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses, net interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, from GAAP net income (loss). For purposes of this guidance, we have assumed that Ironwood will not incur material expenses related to business development activities in 2026. Ironwood does not provide guidance on GAAP net income or a reconciliation of expected adjusted EBITDA to expected GAAP net income because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the non-GAAP adjustments used to calculate adjusted EBITDA. These adjustments are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP net income for the guidance period. Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, taken in conjunction with Ironwood’s GAAP financial statements, because it provides greater transparency and period-over-period comparability with respect to Ironwood’s operating performance. These measures are also used by management to assess the performance of the business. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are unlikely to be comparable with non-GAAP information provided by other companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Ironwood presents non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share to exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring expenses, and acquisition-related costs, all net of tax effect. Non-GAAP adjustments are further detailed below:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets are non-cash expenses arising in connection with the acquisition of VectivBio and are considered to be non-recurring.

Restructuring expenses are considered to be a non-recurring event as they are associated with distinct operational decisions. Restructuring expenses include costs associated with exit and disposal activities.

Acquisition-related costs in connection with the acquisition of VectivBio are considered to be non-recurring and include direct and incremental costs associated with the acquisition and integration of VectivBio to the extent such costs were not classified as capitalizable transaction costs attributed to the cost of net assets acquired through acquisition accounting.

Ironwood also presents adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, as well as guidance on adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by subtracting stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses, net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and acquisition-related costs from GAAP net income. The adjustments are made on a similar basis as described above related to non-GAAP net income (loss), as applicable.

Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, taken in conjunction with Ironwood’s GAAP financial statements, because it provides greater transparency and period-over-period comparability with respect to Ironwood’s operating performance. These measures are also used by management to assess the performance of the business. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are unlikely to be comparable with non-GAAP information provided by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share to GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP net income (loss) per share, respectively, and for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss), please refer to the tables at the end of this press release.

Ironwood does not provide guidance on GAAP net income or a reconciliation of expected adjusted EBITDA to expected GAAP net income because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the non-GAAP adjustments used to calculate adjusted EBITDA. These adjustments are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP net income for the guidance period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing life-changing therapies for people living with gastrointestinal (GI) and rare diseases. Ironwood is advancing apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting synthetic GLP-2 analog being developed for short bowel syndrome patients who are dependent on parenteral support. In addition, Ironwood has been a pioneer in the development of LINZESS® (linaclotide), the U.S. branded prescription market leader for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Building upon our history of innovation, we keep patients at the heart of our R&D and commercialization efforts to reduce the burden of diseases and address significant unmet needs.

Founded in 1998, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with a site in Basel, Switzerland.

About Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS)

SBS is a serious and chronic condition where there is diminished absorptive capacity for fluids and/or nutrients, sometimes requiring dependence on parenteral support to maintain health. SBS typically occurs because of extensive intestinal resection, and patients with SBS who are chronically dependent on parenteral support, also referred to as SBS with intestinal failure (SBS-IF), often experience significant quality of life impact and are at risk of severe complications such as infection. An estimated 18,000 adult patients suffer from SBS-IF in the U.S., Europe and Japan, and have chronic dependence on PS, which significantly impacts quality of life and carries the risk of severe complications such as infection. Those with the most severe SBS-IF require PS infusions for up to 10 to 15 hours per day. SBS-IF is associated with frequent complications, significant morbidity and mortality, high economic burden and an impaired quality of life.

About LINZESS (Linaclotide)

LINZESS® is the #1 prescribed brand in the U.S. for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (“IBS-C”) or chronic idiopathic constipation (“CIC”), based on IQVIA data. LINZESS is a once-daily capsule that helps relieve the abdominal pain and constipation, associated with IBS-C in adults and pediatric patients 7 years of age and older.

