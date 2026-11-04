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Iridex to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 17, 2026

November 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a worldwide leader in innovative laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and accessories for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced plans to release financial results for the third quarter 2026 and provide a business update after the close of trading on November 17, 2026.

The Company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing +1-800-715-9871 from the US or +1-646-307-1963 internationally and providing Conference ID: 7118799. A live and recorded webcast will be available on the “Event Calendar” page of the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.iridex.com.

About Iridex Corporation 
Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, which include capital equipment and consumable probes for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers the therapeutic benefits of laser treatment while minimizing tissue damage, offering a safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries.

For additional information, visit www.iridex.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
investors@iridex.com


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