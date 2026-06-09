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Press Releases

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 23 - 2026

June 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Purchases of own shares from June 1st to June 5th 2026
       
Name of the IssuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/06/2026FR00102591506 000153,1130XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/06/2026FR00102591503 000151,6046XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/06/2026FR00102591503 000150,2304XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/06/2026FR00102591501 881152,4239XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/06/2026FR00102591502 386156,1763XPAR
   TOTAL16 267152,6728 

Attachment


Europe
Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
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