Ionis updates time for fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results webcast

February 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

Webcast scheduled for Wednesday, February 25 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced a change in the start time for its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results webcast.



The live webcast, previously scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, will now be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 25. The date of the call remains unchanged.

The webcast may be accessed at https://ir.ionis.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. A replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiometabolic disease and select areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients. To learn more about Ionis, visit Ionis.com and follow us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.


Contacts

Ionis Investor Contact:
D. Wade Walke, Ph.D. – IR@ionis.com 760-603-2331

Ionis Media Contact:
Hayley Soffer – media@ionis.com – 760-603-4679

