Ionetix Begins Shipping Astatine-211 to Support Preclinical and Clinical Trials

– New North American supply addresses a key barrier to advancing targeted alpha therapy –

LANSING, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionetix Corporation (“Ionetix” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of proprietary superconducting cyclotrons and producer of medical isotopes for diagnostic imaging and targeted alpha therapy, today announced it has begun routine shipment of astatine-211 (At-211) in North America, marking a new source of At-211 supply to expand access for preclinical and clinical development. Ionetix believes it is the first non-academic commercial supplier of At-211 in the United States.

Ionetix produces At-211 at its facility in Lansing, Michigan, leveraging its proprietary cyclotron technology expertise and using a manufacturing and distribution model designed to support scalable, dependable and efficient supply to customers. Ionetix operates a 30 MeV cyclotron with optimized target technology engineered to support the production of clinical quantities of At-211.

“Our At-211 manufacturing capabilities and distribution model are designed to address the challenge of At-211's short half-life and enable drug developers to advance At-211 based therapies into the clinic and ultimately to patients," said David Eve, Chief Business Development Officer at Ionetix. “This milestone builds on Ionetix's broader experience across our alpha-isotope producing cyclotron platform, including our existing actinium-225 (Ac-225) supply to customers in North America, Europe and Asia.”

At-211 is produced by irradiating a bismuth-209 (Bi-209) target using an alpha-particle cyclotron and has a relatively short half-life of 7.2 hours. Alpha-emitting isotopes like At-211 deliver high-energy radiation over a very short range, helping limit exposure to surrounding healthy tissue while targeting cancer cells. Isotopes with this unique therapeutic profile have drawn growing interest in targeted alpha therapy drug development as a promising treatment approach in oncology.

About Ionetix

Ionetix leverages its proprietary cyclotron and accelerator expertise to produce a growing portfolio of critical medical isotopes for diagnostic imaging and targeted alpha therapy. For diagnostics, Ionetix manufactures Positron Emission Tomography (PET) radiopharmaceuticals through its network of FDA-approved sites close to the point of care. These agents are used in imaging for a variety of medical conditions, including cardiology, oncology and neurology. For therapeutics, Ionetix is focused on producing high-purity, alpha-emitting therapeutic isotopes, including actinium-225 and astatine-211. Ionetix is also exploring additional applications for its particle accelerator technology beyond isotope production. Ionetix was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.ionetix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “will,” “could,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “continue” and similar words or expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s expectation that its routine shipment of At-211 will provide a new source of At-211 supply and expand access for preclinical and clinical development; the ability of the Company’s manufacturing and distribution model to support scalable, dependable and efficient supply to customers; the ability of the Company’s 30 MeV cyclotron and optimized target technology to support the production of clinical quantities of At-211; the expectation that the Company’s At-211 manufacturing capabilities and distribution model will address the challenge of At-211’s short half-life and enable drug developers to advance At-211 based therapies into the clinic and ultimately to patients; the Company’s expectations regarding its continued supply of actinium-225 to customers in North America, Europe and Asia; the anticipated growth of the Company’s portfolio of critical medical isotopes; the potential of targeted alpha therapy as a treatment approach in oncology and the expectation of continued interest in targeted alpha therapy drug development; and the Company’s exploration of additional applications for its particle accelerator technology beyond isotope production.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company’s history of losses and substantial doubt about its ability to achieve or sustain profitability; the need for additional capital to fund operations, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; factors that raise substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; intense competition in the manufacturing and sale of radioactive isotopes; the early-stage nature of therapeutic radioisotope sales and dependence on customers’ radiotherapeutic product candidates; the dependence on continued growth of the radiodiagnostic and radiotherapeutic markets; extensive and evolving government regulation, including the requirement to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals, licenses and permits; the ability to successfully scale production of cyclotrons; the short half-life and time-sensitive delivery requirements of radioactive isotopes; the Company’s intention to seek quotation of its common stock on an over-the-counter market, including the risk that a market maker may not file or obtain approval of the application required for such quotation, that the Company’s common stock may never be quoted on an over-the-counter market and that, even if quoted, an active and liquid trading market for the Company’s common stock may not develop or be sustained; and those other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 12, 2026, and in its subsequent filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Paul Surdez

(517) 252-4069 x844

Investor Relations: IR@ionetix.com

Media Relations: PR@ionetix.com