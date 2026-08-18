Ionetix Appoints Paul Surdez as Head of Investor Relations

– New role supports Ionetix’s transition to the public markets as the Company scales radioisotope production and expands R&D –

LANSING, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionetix Corporation ("Ionetix" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of proprietary superconducting cyclotrons and producer of medical isotopes for diagnostic imaging and targeted alpha therapy, today announced the appointment of Paul Surdez as Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Surdez brings more than 25 years of investor relations and corporate communications leadership, including senior investor relations roles at S&P 500 healthcare companies. The appointment follows Ionetix’s April 2026 reverse merger with JDEV Acquisition Corp. and related $30 million-plus private placement.

"Ionetix is at a pivotal time as we build out our public company infrastructure, continue scaling up production capacity for medical radioisotopes, and explore additional applications for our particle accelerator technology,” said Kevin Cameron, Chief Executive Officer of Ionetix. "Paul has spent his career translating complex healthcare and life sciences businesses for the investor community, and I am pleased that he has joined our team to lead our investor relations program."

On his appointment, Mr. Surdez commented: "Earlier this year, Ionetix completed its reverse merger and related financing, positioning the Company to share its story with the broader investment community. I was drawn to Ionetix's cyclotron technology platform and the opportunity to help the investment community appreciate its potential across radiopharmaceuticals as well as possible expansion into other verticals."

Mr. Surdez's career spans multiple public healthcare companies, including Catalent, LabCorp, and Covance, where he counseled senior leadership on public disclosures, guidance, capital allocation, corporate governance, and M&A activity. He has been recognized numerous times in institutional investor surveys as a top investor relations officer. He holds an M.B.A. and B.S. from Rutgers Business School as well as the Investor Relations Charter (IRC) credential.

About Ionetix Corporation

Ionetix leverages its proprietary cyclotron and accelerator expertise to produce a growing portfolio of critical medical isotopes for diagnostic imaging and targeted alpha therapy. For diagnostics, Ionetix manufactures Positron Emission Tomography (PET) radiopharmaceuticals through its network of FDA-approved sites close to the point of care. These agents are used in imaging for a variety of medical conditions, including cardiology, oncology and neurology. For therapeutics, Ionetix is focused on producing high-purity, alpha-emitting therapeutic isotopes, including actinium-225 and astatine-211; the Company currently ships actinium-225 to customers in North America, Europe and Asia. Ionetix is also exploring additional applications for its particle accelerator technology beyond isotope production. Ionetix was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.ionetix.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “will,” “could,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “continue” and similar words or expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s plans to continue scaling up production capacity for medical radioisotopes; exploration of additional applications for its particle accelerator technology; potential expansion into other verticals beyond radiopharmaceuticals; and expectations regarding the Company’s investor relations program. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company’s history of losses and substantial doubt about its ability to achieve or sustain profitability; the need for additional capital to fund operations, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; factors that raise substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; intense competition in the manufacturing and sale of radioactive isotopes; the early-stage nature of therapeutic radioisotope sales and dependence on customers’ radiotherapeutic product candidates; the dependence on continued growth of the radiodiagnostic and radiotherapeutic markets; extensive and evolving government regulation, including the requirement to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals, licenses and permits; the ability to successfully scale production of cyclotrons; the short half-life and time-sensitive delivery requirements of radioactive isotopes; and those other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 12, 2026, and in its subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations: IR@ionetix.com

Media Relations: PR@ionetix.com