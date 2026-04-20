Invivyd Announces Chairman Marc Elia to Speak at POLITICO Health Care Summit

Elia to speak at the premier gathering of policy makers, industry leaders, and health experts between 11:30 AM ET – 12:00 PM ET on April 21

Event to be live streamed between 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) today announced that Marc Elia, Chairman of the Invivyd Board of Directors, is a featured speaker at the POLITICO Health Care Summit on Tuesday, April 21. During the session, Mr. Elia will frame the evolving landscape of viral disease prevention, including the role of monoclonal antibodies in keeping Americans healthy moving forward.

“In American medicine, infectious disease prevention has historically involved substantial federal stewardship through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Mr. Elia. “It is critical going forward that key stakeholders understand that best-in-class preventative and therapeutic monoclonal antibodies can advance medicine beyond the limits of vaccines towards improved health outcomes.”

The POLITICO Health Care Summit is bringing together policy makers, industry leaders, and health experts to discuss the future of American health care. In addition to Mr. Elia, featured speakers include Mehmet Oz, M.D., Administrator, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Mark Cuban, Entrepreneur and Co-Founder, Cost Plus Drugs.

To watch the live stream of the event, register here: https://politicoshealthcaresummit.splashthat.com/CMS

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About POLITICO

POLITICO is a global news organization focused on politics and policy, relied on by decisionmakers and audiences around the world. Founded in 2007, POLITICO has more than 1,000 journalists and publishing professionals based in Washington, Brussels, London, Paris, Berlin, Sacramento, and New York. POLITICO is the most successful digital media startup of its generation and a rare example of a growing, profitable, and sustainable news organization.

POLITICO is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE, a family-owned transatlantic media company headquartered in Berlin and New York. Axel Springer is dedicated to shaping the future of journalism in the free world, believing that a free and informed society is essential to democracy. Learn more about Axel Springer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “future,” and “target” or similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning, among other things, expectations about the evolving landscape of viral disease prevention, including the role of monoclonal antibodies in keeping Americans healthy moving forward; the potential of best-in-class preventative and therapeutic monoclonal antibodies to advance medicine beyond the limits of vaccines towards improved health outcomes; the company’s devotion to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases and potential to create best in class antibodies; and other statements that are not historical fact. The company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in the company’s forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the company’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the timing, progress, and results of the company’s discovery, preclinical, and clinical development activities; the risk that results of nonclinical studies or clinical trials may not be predictive of future results, and interim data are subject to further analysis; unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials; changes in the regulatory environment; uncertainties related to the regulatory authorization or approval process, and available development and regulatory pathways; the ability to maintain a continued acceptable safety, tolerability, and efficacy profile of any product candidate following regulatory authorization or approval; changes in expected or existing competition; the company’s reliance on third parties; macroeconomic and political uncertainties; and whether the company has adequate funding to meet future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Other factors that may cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in the company’s other filings with the SEC, and in its future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Invivyd undertakes no duty to update such information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

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Contacts:

Media Relations

(781) 208-0160

media@invivyd.com

Investor Relations

(781) 208-1747

investors@invivyd.com