Intrinsic Therapeutics Announces the First Endoscopic Barricaid Implantation in the Great Lakes Region by Dr. Nick Nenadovich

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrinsic Therapeutics, Inc., the makers of the Barricaid® Bone-Anchored Annular Closure Device, announced today the first endoscopic Barricaid implantation in the Great Lakes Region was completed by Nick Nenadovich, MD, a University of Chicago trained, board-certified orthopedic surgeon.

Dr. Nenadovich said, "Endoscopic approaches enable us to treat patients with less discomfort and facilitate faster recovery. With the Barricaid implant, we can address not only current disc herniations but significantly decrease risks of recurrent herniations. Paired with an endoscopic approach, the Barricaid implant optimizes treatments and outcomes for patients with disc herniations."

Endoscopic discectomies are one of the fastest growing procedures to treat disc herniations. Dr. Nenadovich utilized Amplify Surgical's dualPortal® endoscopic approach that greatly reduces the learning curve and allows for faster integration of endoscopic procedures into a surgeon's armamentarium. The addition of Barricaid following a discectomy offers a significantly reduced risk of reherniation and provides more durable relief from sciatic pain and associated symptoms of a disc herniation compared to discectomy alone.

Greg Lambrecht, Founder of Intrinsic Therapeutics, remarked, "Surgeons throughout the country are learning that Barricaid maximizes and preserves the results of endoscopic discectomy cases. Incorporating Barricaid into a surgeon's workflow for high-risk patients is quickly becoming the standard of care for discectomy patients."

To view a video of Dr. Nenadovich's procedure, please follow the link: https://barricaid.com/first-endoscopic-barricaid-great-lakes/

About Barricaid

Barricaid is a proprietary annular closure medical device designed to reduce reoperations for reherniations by 81%* in lumbar discectomy patients with large annular defects. Barricaid has been implanted in nearly 13,000 patients and is supported by clinical studies across eight distinct patient populations, including two randomized controlled trials and six single-arm studies. A multicenter, Level I RCT demonstrating superior outcomes to discectomy alone was published in JAMA with five-year follow-up results. A new Category I CPT Code 63032 for bone-anchored annular closure will go into effect on January 1, 2026.

*Some studies are outside FDA indications. Values at a minimum of 1-year post-op. Minimum study size: 20 Barricaid subjects.

For full benefit-risk information, please visit www.Barricaid.com

Barricaid is a registered trademark of Intrinsic Therapeutics, Inc.

dualPortal is a registered trademark of Amplify Surgical, Inc.

CPT is a registered trademark of the American Medical Association (AMA).

