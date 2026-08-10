Internationally Recognized Johns Hopkins Oncologist Dr. Stephen J. Noga Joins Immunocine as Chief Medical Officer

Veteran Physician-Scientist and Cellular Therapy Expert to Help Advance the Future of Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy

In this video, Dr. Matt Halpert, Founder and CEO of Immunocine, shares what started as a fundamental question about how the immune system works eventually became a discovery that is changing the course of solid tumor cancer treatment.





HOUSTON, TX, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunocine Cancer Center today announced the appointment of Stephen J. Noga, M.D., Ph.D., an internationally recognized medical oncologist, hematologist, cellular therapy expert, and former faculty member of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, as the company’s new Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Noga brings more than three decades of experience spanning academic medicine, cancer research, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, cellular therapies, immunotherapy, and precision oncology. Throughout his distinguished career, he has held leadership positions at Johns Hopkins Medicine, MedStar Health, Takeda Oncology, Exact Sciences, and other leading healthcare organizations, helping advance innovative approaches to cancer diagnosis and treatment.

In his new role, Dr. Noga will oversee medical and oncologic operations while helping guide the continued development of Immunocine’s personalized immunotherapy programs, including approaches that utilize a patient’s own tumor tissue and dendritic cells to help train the immune system to recognize and target that individual’s cancer.

Dr. Noga’s scientific career began as a medical technologist at the University of Florida, where his interest in the hematopoietic system led him to pursue a Ph.D. in Experimental Pathology. His doctoral research helped demonstrate the existence of two distinct populations of blood monocytes, one of which would later become recognized as dendritic cells—immune cells now central to many modern cancer immunotherapy strategies.

Determined to translate those laboratory discoveries into patient care, Dr. Noga subsequently earned his medical degree, completed his residency and oncology fellowship at Johns Hopkins University, and joined the faculty, where he served for nearly two decades as Associate Professor of Oncology and Pathology. Following his tenure at Johns Hopkins, he served as Clinical Professor of Oncology at the University of Maryland Greenbaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, where he was the attending physician on the stem cell transplantation program.

Dr. Noga has authored hundreds of scientific publications and held senior leadership positions spanning academic medicine, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, pharmaceutical development, molecular diagnostics, and precision oncology. Most recently, he served as Senior Medical Director for Molecular Residual Disease at Exact Sciences and previously served as Vice President of U.S. Medical Affairs for Oncology at Takeda Oncology, where he helped lead national oncology initiatives, clinical strategy, and scientific engagement programs.

“The future of oncology lies in increasingly personalized treatment strategies,” said Dr. Noga. “Every patient’s cancer is unique, and advances in tumor biology and immunology are allowing us to develop therapies that are better tailored to each individual. Joining Immunocine is an opportunity to return to the scientific questions that first inspired my career and help translate decades of research into meaningful advances for cancer patients.”

Immunocine Cancer Center uses personalized dendritic cell-based immunotherapy approaches that incorporate tumor-specific information derived from a patient’s own cancer tissue. Through the company’s patented double-loading process, these therapies are designed to educate the immune system to recognize and respond more effectively to cancer cells while advancing individualized treatment strategies.

“Dr. Noga is uniquely qualified to help lead Immunocine because he brings together two perspectives that are rarely found in one individual,” said Matt Halpert, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Immunocine Cancer Center. “He is both a true Ph.D. scientist whose early research helped advance our understanding of dendritic cells and a highly accomplished medical oncologist who has spent decades caring for cancer patients and leading clinical innovation. The scientific questions he began exploring early in his career have now evolved into real-world personalized immunotherapy approaches that we use every day at Immunocine. These discoveries are changing how we think about cancer treatment. We could not imagine a better physician-scientist to help guide Immunocine’s future.”

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Noga will also serve as a scientific spokesperson for the company and will be available to discuss:

Personalized immunotherapy and precision oncology

Dendritic cell therapy and cellular therapies

Molecular diagnostics and individualized treatment strategies

Tumor preservation and patient-specific cancer vaccines

Emerging immune-based cancer therapies

Clinical trials and advances in oncology research





About Immunocine Cancer Center

Immunocine Cancer Center is a leader in personalized cancer immunotherapy, specializing in individualized dendritic cell-based treatment approaches that use a patient’s own tumor biology to help stimulate targeted immune responses against cancer. The company operates treatment centers in Cancun and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, serving patients from around the world seeking innovative immune-based cancer treatment options.

Website: www.Immunocine.com

For more information or media interview requests, contact:

Amy McFarlane

Director of Communications & Outreach

Email: Amcfarlane@immunocine.com Phone Direct: (346)-214-9142

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06b18ec9-755c-4220-9040-b8e4fdb51b93

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1cf82bc-70a9-4cc1-8950-c4cc3bb31ca4