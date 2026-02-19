SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Intellia Therapeutics to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates

February 19, 2026 | 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA), a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies, today announced that the company will host a conference call on February 26, 2026, at 8 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and business updates.

To join a webcast of the call, please visit this link. To join the teleconference, U.S. callers should dial 1-833-316-0545 and international callers should dial 1-412-317-5726, approximately five minutes before the call. All participants should ask to be connected to the Intellia Therapeutics conference call.

A replay of the call will be available for approximately 90 days on the Events page in the Investors & Media section of Intellia’s website, www.intelliatx.com.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies. Since its inception, Intellia has focused on leveraging gene editing technology to develop novel, first-in-class medicines that address important unmet medical needs and advance the treatment paradigm for patients. Intellia’s deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its people, is helping set the standard for a new class of medicine. To harness the full potential of gene editing, Intellia continues to expand the capabilities of its CRISPR-based platform with novel editing and delivery technologies. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

Intellia Contact:

Jason Fredette
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
jason.fredette@intelliatx.com

