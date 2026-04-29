Intellia Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock - April 29, 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 16,744,187 shares of its common stock. The shares of common stock are being sold at a public offering price of $10.75 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $180 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by Intellia. In addition, Intellia has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,511,628 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Jefferies, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The shares of common stock are being offered by Intellia pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-275740) that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 24, 2023 and automatically became effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on April 27, 2026. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained, when available, from: Jefferies LLC by mail at Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies. The company’s mission is to transform the lives of people with severe diseases by developing and commercializing potentially curative treatments. With deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, Intellia aims to reset the standard for medicine by durably treating the root causes of disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Intellia” or the “Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Intellia’s beliefs and expectations regarding Intellia’s anticipated public offering; uncertainties related to market conditions and statements regarding the timing, size and expected proceeds of the anticipated offering; the safety, tolerability, efficacy, advancement and success of Intellia’s clinical programs; and Intellia’s ability to successfully execute its business and strategic plans, including the advancement, development and commercialization of its product candidates.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to Intellia’s ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property position; risks related to valid third party intellectual property; risks related to Intellia’s relationship with third parties, including its licensors and licensees; risks related to the ability of its licensors to protect and maintain their intellectual property position; uncertainties related to regulatory agencies’ evaluation of regulatory filings and other information related to our product candidates, including nex-z; uncertainties related to the authorization, initiation and conduct of studies and other development requirements for our product candidates, including uncertainties related to regulatory approvals to conduct clinical trials; the risk that any one or more of Intellia’s product candidates will not be successfully developed and commercialized; the risk that the results of preclinical studies or clinical studies will not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies for the same product candidate or Intellia’s other product candidates; and risks related to Intellia’s reliance on collaborations, including that its collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will not continue or will not be successful. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Intellia’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Intellia’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Intellia’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Intellia undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Investor Contact:

Jason Fredette

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

jason.fredette@intelliatx.com