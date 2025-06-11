Insilico Medicine Launches Nach01 Foundation Model on AWS Marketplace to Help Accelerate Generative Chemistry Innovation

, a clinical-stage biotechnology company driven by generative artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the recent release of its

Nach01

foundation model on

Amazon Web Services

(AWS), available via AWS Marketplace, a curated storefront helping companies of all sizes find, buy, and deploy solutions from AWS Partners. The launch represents a major step in the ongoing collaboration between AWS and Insilico Medicine’s

Pharma.AI

’s Platform, aimed at providing access to advanced AI tools for drug design.



Nach01 leverages a large language model to process both structural and spatial data. Combining strengths from both predecessors, Nach01 is designed to solve hundreds of diverse tasks, providing a broad and comprehensive range of chemical knowledge.

Trained using Amazon SageMaker, AWS’s fully-managed machine learning (ML) service to build, train, and deploy NL models, Nach01 enables scientists to build, fine-tune, and apply large-scale generative models for retrosynthesis and molecular prediction tasks. This foundational model has evolved into a production-ready solution, where it can deliver state-of-the-art performance across a wide range of generative and predictive tasks.

The model has already generated significant demand in pre-launch and will now be distributed through AWS Marketplace, streamlining access for researchers, startups, and small to large pharma companies.

"Natural and chemical languages+point cloud transformer (NACH01-PC) is one of the most capable multimodal foundational models in our arsenal and in the industry with the potential to produce novel medicines and save lives. It is a stepping stone on our path to pharmaceutical superIntelligence. We are very thankful to AWS for their support in making it available to the community." said Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, Founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine.

"Making frontier biochemistry models like NACH01-PC broadly available to the research community around the world, so they can accelerate the discovery of better treatments to diseases and improve patient outcomes, is one of the many ways AWS sees generative AI making a positive impact in people’s lives,” said Jon Jones, VP and Global Head of Startups at AWS. “We are excited to be part of Insilico’s journey in bringing transformative technologies like this to the market.”

Key Features of Nach01 on AWS Include:

● Use with Python code or API Calls

● 2D and 3D predictive models

● Inference and Fine-tuning

● Deployable via Amazon SageMaker for fine-tuning or inference

● Secure, scalable access through AWS Marketplace

How to access?

Nach01 is now available to AWS customers globally. Organizations can request access or order directly on the Nach01 AWS Marketplace listing or contact [chemistry42@insilico.com] for onboarding support.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine, a global clinical stage biotechnology company powered by generative AI, is connecting biology, chemistry, medicine and science research using next-generation AI systems. The company has developed AI platforms that utilize deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformers, and other modern machine learning techniques for novel target discovery and the generation of novel molecular structures with desired properties. Insilico Medicine is developing breakthrough solutions to discover and develop innovative drugs for cancer, fibrosis, central nervous system diseases, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and aging-related diseases. www.insilico.com

