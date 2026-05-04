SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

INOVIO to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 13, 2026

May 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that its first quarter 2026 financial results will be released after the market close on May 13th, 2026. Following the release, INOVIO will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a general business update.

The live webcast will be available online at http://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. This is a listen-only event but will include a live Q&A with analysts. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com

Contacts

Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, communications@inovio.com

Investors: Peter Vozzo - ICR Healthcare, (443) 213-0505, investor.relations@inovio.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inovio-to-report-first-quarter-financial-results-on-may-13-2026-302760436.html

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pennsylvania Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Half open secret door new opportunities concept vector illustration, fear of the unknown, step inside the future, what is behind, what is there.
Earnings
Merck drops early-stage TROP ADC, keeps deal doors open as Keytruda clock ticks
April 30, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Team of businesspeople in paper ship finding the way forward. Manager and team leader concept, vector illustration.
Earnings
Lilly’s weight loss pill reaches brand new patients, even without full-court marketing press
April 30, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Table tennis balls in contrast. Diversity, difference, opposition, exclusion or confrontation concept.
Earnings
BMS positions Cobenfy as safer alternative ahead of pivotal Alzheimer’s psychosis readout
April 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Cost cutting, budget slashing, financial control. Trendy halftone collage. Concept of cost cutting, expense management, and business strategy. Vector illustration
Earnings
Lilly clocks 56% revenue increase in Q1 but declining prices stunt growth
April 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong