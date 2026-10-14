INmune Bio Inc. and Quantum Computing Inc. Partner to Apply Quantum Optimization and AI to Advance Alzheimer’s Drug Research and Explore New Applications for XPro ™

· Collaboration combines INmune Bio's clinical research with QCi's Dirac-3S quantum optimization machine to identify potential new treatment indications and biomarkers for XPro

· Initial engagement marks QCi's first commercial customer in pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets, expanding the application of quantum computing to drug development



BOCA RATON, Fla. and HOBOKEN, N.J., October 14, 2026 — INmune Bio Inc. (Nasdaq: INMB) and Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT) today announced a collaboration to apply quantum computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to identify new potential applications for XPro (XPro1595), INmune Bio's investigational treatment for Alzheimer's disease and other disease conditions.

The collaboration brings together INmune Bio's data from pre-clinical research through four clinical trials and understanding of disease biology with QCi's Dirac-3S quantum optimization machine. Working with clinical and publicly available biomedical datasets, the companies intend to use quantum computing alongside AI and conventional data analytics to uncover relationships that could help find diseases driven by the same biology XPro targets, and to prioritize those with the greatest potential for success.

The Stage 1 engagement represents QCi's first commercial customer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology market. The agreement also provides options for additional work as INmune Bio advances its clinical development programs.

"We've built a large clinical dataset on Alzheimer’s and other diseases, backed by years of work with XPro," said David Moss, Chief Executive Officer of INmune Bio. "This collaboration allows us to examine patient populations and biomarkers most likely to predict responses by analyzing large data sets. We'll look for the diseases with the greatest potential for success, those whose human biology matches what we've already seen XPro do, starting with rare diseases where trials can be smaller, faster and more capital-efficient, and where qualifying pediatric approvals may earn a Priority Review Voucher."

Together, the companies will build on INmune Bio's research into XPro to explore where its approach to targeting inflammation may offer the greatest potential. XPro is designed to selectively inhibit soluble tumor necrosis factor (TNF), a protein involved in inflammation, while preserving other TNF functions important to the immune system. INmune Bio is investigating its potential in neurological and rare diseases where this targeted approach may offer a therapeutic benefit.

Using its Dirac-3S entropy quantum optimization machine alongside AI and conventional analytics, QCi will look for patterns and relationships across these datasets that could help researchers better understand treatment responses, identify promising patient populations and prioritize new indications for further study.

“This is a great example of what practical quantum computing can look like today,” said Yuping Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of QCi. “INmune Bio has a complex scientific problem and a substantial body of clinical and biological data. Our job is to bring new computing capabilities to that problem and see what we can learn. The potential to help researchers make better decisions about future treatments is exciting, and it opens an important new market for QCi.”

An important part of the program will be testing where quantum optimization adds value. The companies plan to compare results from QCi's quantum optimization machine with appropriate conventional statistical and machine-learning methods, evaluating which approaches are best suited to different parts of the analysis.

The work is also intended to establish a repeatable discovery process through quantum computing that INmune Bio can use with additional datasets and potential disease indications.

For INmune Bio, the collaboration offers a new way to evaluate the broader potential of XPro and prioritize future development opportunities. For QCi, it represents an opportunity to showcase how its room-temperature, low-power quantum computing technology can be applied to complex, real-world problems in pharmaceutical research.



About INmune Bio Inc.

INmune Bio Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. The Company’s clinical-development strategy centers on advanced precision medicine, matching drug mechanisms directly to patient biology to optimize clinical outcomes.

INmune Bio is actively advancing two late-stage product platforms toward registrational milestones:

CORDStrom™: A proprietary, pooled, allogeneic, human umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stromal cell platform engineered to address the historical clinical challenges of donor variability and manufacturing inconsistency. Following successful clinical readouts in RDEB, the platform is transitioning to regulatory filing phases, with an MAA planned for the UK MHRA in 2026 and EU EMA in 2027, alongside a planned U.S. Biologics License Application (BLA) submission.

XPro1595™: A Dominant-Negative Tumor Necrosis Factor (DN-TNF) platform designed to selectively neutralize soluble TNF (sTNF) and reduce neuroinflammation without compromising protective immune function. Backed by recently granted FDA Fast Track designation and successful regulatory alignment from an End-of-Phase 2 meeting, XPro1595™ is positioned for an integrated Phase 2b/3 seamless adaptive registrational program in neuroinflammation-enriched early Alzheimer’s disease.

To learn more about INmune Bio’s pipeline and its approach to harnessing the innate immune system, please visit www.inmunebio.com.



About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT) is an integrated quantum photonics company developing and manufacturing technologies that use light to compute complex information, capture hard-to-detect signals and communicate more securely. QCi brings together quantum optics, integrated photonics, semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging to create a more direct path from advanced science to practical products.

QCi's portfolio includes quantum machines, photonic chips, components, modules and subsystems, as well as foundry and advanced manufacturing services. Its technologies are designed to operate at room temperature and low power, without the specialized cooling infrastructure required by many quantum approaches. These advantages enable deployment across computing and AI, secure communications, sensing and imaging, aerospace and defense, and other demanding applications.

Headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, QCi has operations across the United States. By combining advanced physics, device engineering and scalable manufacturing, QCi is working to make quantum and advanced photonic technologies more accessible and useful in the real world.

To learn more about QCi and its approach to harnessing light for practical quantum computing, please visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.



Investor and Media Contacts:

For INmune Bio:

David Moss, Chief Executive Officer

(561) 710-0512

info@inmunebio.com

Daniel Carlson, Head of Investor Relations

(415) 509-4590

dcarlson@inmunebio.com

For QCi:

David Moskowtiz, Head of Investor Relations

investors@quantumcomputinginc.com

Karen Jeffers, Director, Marketing and Communications

media@quantumcomputinginc.com

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas, IMS Investor Relations

qci@imsinvestorrelations.com





Forward Looking Statements:

InMune Bio Inc.

The Company’s product candidates remain in clinical development stage and there is no assurance that any specific outcome will be achieved. Any statements contained in this press release related to the development or commercialization of product candidates and other business and financial matters, including without limitation, trial results and data, including Ebstrocel™, XPro™ and INKmune™ trial results, timing of key milestones, future plans or expectations, and the prospects for receiving regulatory approval or commercializing or selling any product or drug candidates, may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to several risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements because of these risks and uncertainties. CORDStrom™, XPro1595™ (XPro™, pegipanermin), and INKmune™ have either finished clinical trials, are still in clinical trials or are preparing to start clinical trials and have not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the UK MHRA or any regulatory body and there cannot be any assurance that they will be approved by the FDA, the UK MHRA or any regulatory body or that any specific results will be achieved. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to produce more drug for clinical trials; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and the Company’s business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Quantum Computing Inc.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements and forecasts, generally identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “enhance,” “intends,” “goal,” “objective,” “seek,” “attempt,” “aim to,” or variations of these or similar words, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of QCi and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including QCi’s ability to use quantum optimization to analyze biomedical data, whether collaboration will generate relevant and valuable insights, the performance of the Dirac-3S in the intended application, the ability of quantum optimization to contribute to the development of new treatments, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, QCi undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward- looking statements to reflect changed conditions.