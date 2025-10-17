SUBSCRIBE
Indivior to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Webcast on October 30th

October 17, 2025 | 
1 min read

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (Nasdaq: INDV) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. U.S. ET. Following the release of the financial results, Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer, and other members of Indivior's leadership team will host a presentation via live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. ET.

Access to the Live Webcast Presentation:

The webcast event and materials can be accessed on the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.indivior.com before the event begins.

Live Q3 2025 webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gtkfqvez

Participants may access the presentation telephonically by registering with the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI470cbb79a42846d5b6b180de536bbf66

(Registrants will have an option to be called back directly immediately prior to the call or be provided a call-in # with a unique pin code following their registration)

A replay of the presentation will be available at www.indivior.com.

About Indivior

Indivior Pharmaceuticals works to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat opioid use disorder (OUD). Our vision is that all patients will have access to evidence-based treatment for OUD and we are dedicated to transforming OUD from a human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to expand on its heritage in this category. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/Indivior.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indivior-to-report-third-quarter-2025-financial-results-and-host-webcast-on-october-30th-302586816.html

SOURCE Indivior PLC

