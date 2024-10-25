Incyte Named One of Top 5 Companies on Science Magazine’s 2024 Top Employers List

Recognition Among Several Workplace Awards Received by the Company this Year

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$INCY #SCTopEmployers--Incyte announced today that for the seventh consecutive year, it has been named a top five biotech and pharma employer based on Science magazine’s annual survey. This year, Incyte was ranked third and specifically recognized for its commitment to employee respect, social responsibility and employee loyalty.





In addition to this recognition, earlier this year Incyte was also named one of America’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces and one of the Most Loved Global Workplaces by Newsweek. These honors reflect Incyte’s continued commitment to fostering innovation, growth and passion from within.

“Incyte is honored to be recognized once again as a top employer by Science. This distinction speaks to our commitment to creating an environment where collaboration, mutual respect and a shared passion for science and patients are at the forefront,” said Paula Swain, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Incyte. “For more than two decades, we have championed a culture that drives innovation, empowering our team to tackle new areas of drug discovery and development, fueled by our drive to Solve On. for patients. Being recognized as great workplaces by Science magazine, as well as other prominent industry publications like Newsweek, reinforces the passion and enthusiasm that motivate us individually and collectively every day.”

The complete Science magazine Top Employers survey feature, along with individual company rankings will be included in the October 25, 2024, print issue of Science and is available now online here: https://www.science.org/content/article/top-20-2024-who-did-science-readers-select-best-biopharma

About Incyte

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

