Incyte Announces the Appointment of Dave Gardner as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$INCY--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announces that Dave Gardner has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) effective today, September 22, 2025. In his new role, Mr. Gardner will serve as a key member of the Executive Leadership Team and be responsible for the Company’s strategy and business development.

"Dave possesses a unique combination of business acumen, scientific knowledge and deep industry experience. His extensive background in biopharma investing will bring a fresh perspective and a focused, judicious approach to corporate development," said Bill Meury, President and Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. "Dave will play a pivotal role in developing a coherent and executable long-term growth strategy for the company and ensuring our portfolio decisions, business development and strategic partnerships position Incyte for sustainable value creation."

With more than 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical and biotechnology investing and advising, Mr. Gardner most recently served as Partner on the Therapeutics Team at Rock Springs Capital Management, leading strategy across Oncology, Neurology, Immunology and Rare Diseases. Prior to that, Mr. Gardner spent a decade at BlackRock as Vice President and Equity Research Analyst where he was responsible for the Health Care sector. He holds an Executive MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce.

After nine years as a key member of the Incyte leadership team, Vijay Iyengar, M.D., Executive Vice President and Head of Global Medical Affairs and Product and Partnership Strategy, will be retiring from Incyte and continue to provide transitional support to Mr. Gardner through the end of the year.

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this release contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements, including any discussion of Incyte’s long-term growth strategy and sustainable value creation and Mr. Gardner’s expected role in developing the same.

These forward-looking statements are based on Incyte’s current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials and the ability to enroll subjects in accordance with planned schedules; determinations made by the FDA, EMA and other regulatory agencies; Incyte’s dependence on its relationships with and changes in the plans of its collaboration partners; the efficacy or safety of Incyte’s products and the products of Incyte’s collaboration partners; the acceptance of Incyte’s products and the products of Incyte’s collaboration partners in the marketplace; market competition; unexpected variations in the demand for Incyte’s products and the products of Incyte’s collaboration partners; the effects of announced or unexpected price regulation or limitations on reimbursement or coverage for Incyte’s products and the products of Incyte’s collaboration partners; sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements, including Incyte’s and its collaboration partners’ ability to successfully commercialize and build commercial infrastructure for newly approved products and any additional products that become approved; greater than expected expenses, including expenses relating to litigation or strategic activities; variations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other risks detailed in Incyte’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on form 10-K and its report on form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Incyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media

media@incyte.com



Investors

ir@incyte.com