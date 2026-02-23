Immunome to Present at Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced that members of Immunome’s management will present at the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Presentation Date/Time: March 3, 2026, at 9:50 a.m. ET

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date/Time: March 10, 2026, at 3 p.m. ET

Interested parties can access live audio webcasts of these presentations via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.immunome.com. Replay webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the live presentations.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, drawing on leadership that previously played key roles in the design, development, and commercialization of cutting-edge therapies, including antibody-drug conjugate therapies. Our pipeline includes varegacestat, a late-clinical stage gamma secretase inhibitor; IM-1021, a clinical-stage ROR1 ADC; and IM-3050, a FAP-targeted radiotherapy that recently received IND clearance. We are also advancing a broad portfolio of early-stage ADCs pursuing undisclosed solid tumor targets. For more information, visit www.immunome.com.

Investor Contact

Max Rosett

Chief Financial Officer

investors@immunome.com