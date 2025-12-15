Immunome to Announce Topline Results from Phase 3 RINGSIDE Trial of Varegacestat in Patients with Desmoid Tumors

Company to host webcast Monday, December 15, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced the company will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, December 15, 2025 at 8:30 am ET to disclose the topline results from the global pivotal Phase 3 RINGSIDE trial of varegacestat, an investigational, oral, once-daily gamma secretase inhibitor, in patients with progressing desmoid tumors.

Immunome will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT to discuss the Phase 3 RINGSIDE trial topline results. A live webcast, which will include presentation slides, can be accessed using this link or by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Immunome website at https://investors.immunome.com/events. The conference call can be accessed by clicking on the call link and completing the online registration form, which will enable the selection of a dial-in number or callback from the system. A live question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks. Participants wishing to ask a question must do so via the conference call; the webcast will be listen-only. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Immunome website for 90 days.

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, drawing on leadership that previously played key roles in the design, development, and commercialization of cutting-edge therapies, including antibody-drug conjugate therapies. Our pipeline includes varegacestat, a late-clinical stage GSI; IM-1021, a clinical-stage ROR1 ADC; and IM-3050, a FAP-targeted radiotherapy that recently received IND clearance. We are also advancing a broad portfolio of early stage ADCs pursuing undisclosed solid tumor targets. For more information, visit www.immunome.com.

