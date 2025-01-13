Immunome Provides Pipeline Update in Advance of Presentation at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Immunome to present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Topline data for Phase 3 RINGSIDE study of varegacestat (formerly known as AL102) expected in second half of 2025.

IND for IM-1021, a ROR1-targeted ADC, cleared by the FDA in fourth quarter of 2024.

Novel solid-tumor ADC programs IM-1617, IM-1340 and IM-1335 are in preclinical development.

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced that Clay Siegall, Ph.D., President and CEO of Immunome, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 9:45 a.m. PT.





Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.immunome.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

The presentation will cover Immunome’s pipeline of targeted therapeutics, including varegacestat (formerly known as AL102), a once-daily oral gamma secretase inhibitor in the Phase 3 RINGSIDE clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Immunome expects to report topline data in the second half of 2025.

Immunome also announced the FDA clearance of its IND submission for IM-1021, a ROR1-targeted ADC. Immunome anticipates submitting an IND for IM-3050, its FAP-targeted radioligand therapy, by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Immunome additionally disclosed three novel ADCs for solid tumor indications that are in preclinical development: IM-1617, IM-1340 and IM-1335.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first- and best-in-class targeted therapies designed to improve outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, drawing on leadership that previously played key roles in the design, development, and commercialization of cutting-edge targeted cancer therapies, including antibody-drug conjugate therapies (ADCs). Our most advanced pipeline programs are varegacestat (formerly AL102), a gamma secretase inhibitor which is currently in a Phase 3 trial for treatment of desmoid tumors, IM-1021, a ROR1 ADC with an active IND, and IM-3050, a FAP-targeted radioligand, which is the subject of an IND expected to be submitted in the first quarter of 2025. Our pipeline also includes IM-1617, IM-1335, and IM-1340, all of which are preclinical ADCs pursuing undisclosed targets with expression in multiple solid tumors. For more information, visit www.immunome.com.

