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Immunocore to present at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

Immunocore to present at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & RADNOR, Penn. & GAITHERSBURG, Md., US, 06 April 2026) Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) (“Immunocore” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering and delivering transformative immunomodulating medicines to radically improve outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases, today announced management will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

        25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
        Fireside Chat: Monday, April 13, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. EDT

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting ‘Events & Presentations’, under ‘Events’, via the ‘Investors’ section of Immunocore’s website at www.immunocore.com. Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be made available for a limited time.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including clinical and pre-clinical programs​ in oncology, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK, has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Contact Information

Immunocore

Sébastien Desprez, Head of Communications
T: +44 (0) 7458030732
E: sebastien.desprez@immunocore.com
Follow on LinkedIn: @Immunocore

Investor Relations

Morgan Morse
T: +1 (215) 384-4781
E: ir@immunocore.com


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