Immunis Initiates Non-Terminal Preclinical Studies to Address Canine Muscle Atrophy

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#animalhealth--Immunis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech developing novel secretomes for age-related diseases and immune dysfunction, has initiated non-terminal safety studies with VetBio Partners, LLC for canine muscle atrophy. With the preclinical success of Immunis’ investigational secretome (IMM01-STEM, previously IMMUNA) in aged mouse models and the rapidly advancing clinical testing in its STEM-MYO and STEM-META programs, Immunis is pursuing a parallel STEM-K9 program in dogs.









“We have an opportunity to do some good in the world with regards to animal health,” says Dr. Peter Canning, VetBio Partners’ Principal Consultant. “People are now thinking of their pets as members of the family. This has created a desire for people to maintain that relationship for as long as possible and to ensure that the quality of life for their pets is maintained well into their senior years.” With over three decades of experience in veterinary pharmaceutical product discovery and development, Dr. Canning will be an invaluable resource for Immunis throughout its preclinical trials.

As with humans, muscle atrophy in canines occurs because of age, inactivity and health conditions. There are limited studies on muscle wasting in dogs, despite there being a strong negative correlation between canine age and lean muscle mass. Muscle loss also contributes to congestive heart failure, chronic kidney disease, cancer, and osteoarthritis (OA).

“Our approach for the animal studies mirrors the rigorous standards we apply in our human clinical trials,” explains Dr. Hans Keirstead, Chairman of Immunis. “We’re committed to advancing care for canines as we are doing for humans, in a responsible and carefully controlled manner, with the ultimate goal of improving mobility and quality of life.” The non-terminal nature of the study ensures the ethical treatment of all our canine participants.

Immunis’ expansion into animal health underlines the company’s commitment to translating its innovative therapies across species, potentially opening new avenues for treating age-related conditions in both humans and their companion animals.

About VetBio Partners

VetBio Partners, LLC is a privately held firm providing research and development consulting services to human health biopharmaceutical companies with technologies that have potential animal health applications. Leveraging our network of contract research organization partners and 35+ years of experience with all phases of drug discovery and development of animal health products enables efficient assessment of the efficacy and safety of new technologies and advancement of client programs. We also provide support for business development activities through our contacts within major animal health pharmaceutical companies.

About Immunis Inc.

Immunis is a private biotechnology company developing a novel immunomodulatory secretome product for the various manifestations of age and disease-related immune decline. The investigational product line leverages Immunis’ leading-edge capabilities in secretome technology to deliver a product of all natural, all human immune modulators in their natural relative physiological concentrations. For additional information about Immunis’ clinical trials please visit: https://immunisbiomedical.com/clinical-trials/

