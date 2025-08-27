SUBSCRIBE
iMDx to Participate in NYC Investment Conferences September 8 - 11

August 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc., or iMDx, (Nasdaq: IMDX), today announced participation in investor conferences hosted by both H.C. Wainwright and Lake Street Capital Markets. Information for each can be found below:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: September 8 – 9, 2025
Location: In-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel and virtual
Format: Company presentation on Monday, September 8 at 5:00 pm ET, and one-on-one meetings
Link to live and replay: Click here

Event: Lake Street Capital Markets 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference (BIG9)
Date: September 11, 2025
Location: In-person at the Yale Club of New York City
Format: One-on-one meetings

Investors wishing to participate are encouraged to reach out to their H.C. Wainwright or Lake Street sales representatives.

About Insight Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
Insight Molecular Diagnostics is a pioneering diagnostics technology company whose mission is to democratize access to novel molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes. Investors may visit https://investors.Insight Molecular Diagnostics.com/ for more information.

GraftAssureCore™, GraftAssureIQ™, GraftAssureDx™, VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Investor Contact: 

Doug Farrell 
LifeSci Advisors LLC 
dfarrell@lifesciadvisors.com


