Imbed Biosciences Appoints Bristol Myers Squibb Veteran Terry Bromley as Chief Executive Officer

“Terry brings a wealth of commercial leadership experience in the wound and skin care sector, delivering innovation and building high-performing teams. This appointment marks a pivotal moment for our company as we strive to revolutionize infection solutions and accelerate wound care,” said Ankit Agarwal, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Imbed Biosciences. “His expertise will be invaluable as we navigate the next phase of our company’s growth with our Microlyte® Matrix technology platform. I’m excited to welcome Terry to the Imbed Biosciences family.”

Prior to joining Imbed Biosciences, Mr. Bromley served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and Global Sales at Avita Medical, where he led the company’s regenerative tissue commercial teams and expanded both U.S. and global commercial capabilities. Previously, as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Crawford Healthcare, he established the U.S. business unit and drove it to full commercialization in the wound and skin care markets. His earlier roles include Senior Director of Marketing and Business Development, Healthcare Protective Products Division at Emergent BioSolutions, and nearly two decades at ConvaTec, a Bristol Myers Squibb unit, where he advanced through various leadership positions, leading strategic portfolio and commercialization initiatives for ConvaTec’s wound and burn care technologies.

“Imbed’s differentiated platform technology uniquely positions the company to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry,” said Mr. Bromley, CEO of Imbed Biosciences. “I’m excited about this incredible opportunity, and eager to collaborate with the world-class team at Imbed. Together, we’ll drive the company’s growth in the wound care market and improve the lives of patients.”

About Imbed Biosciences

Imbed Biosciences is a privately held medical device company developing and commercializing innovative solutions to improve wound care. The company has a portfolio of products on the market and in development to combat local pain and infections in complex wounds using its patented Microlyte® Matrix technology platform. For more information, visit ImbedBio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

