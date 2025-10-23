IGC Pharma Advances to Semi-Finals in the Alzheimer’s Insights AI Prize with “AHA: Agentic Harmonization Assistant”

IGC Pharma, Inc. ("IGC Pharma," "IGC," or the "Company") (NYSE American:IGC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, today announced that its project "AHA: Agentic Harmonization Assistant" has been selected as a semi-finalist in the prestigious $1 million Alzheimer's Insights AI Prize, Accelerating Discovery with Agentic Intelligence, a competition organized by the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative ("ADDI").

The ADDI announcement is at this link: ADDI announces semi-finalists.

"I see this prestigious global recognition as a powerful market signal confirming our leadership in AI-driven Alzheimer's research. This achievement not only validates our proprietary technology but also underscores the caliber of the team driving our AI execution strategy against a field of global leaders".

"Crucially, this success is a direct outgrowth of our foundational work with MINT-AD, our proprietary deep-learning platform that integrates clinical, neuroimaging, genetics, lifestyle, cognitive, and genomic information. Because of MINT-AD, our proposed AHA platform is not theoretical; it's a rapid expansion of a validated technology and process. With the help of ADDI, this platform is poised to solve the industry's most critical bottleneck: data harmonization in Alzheimer's drug discovery." said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma.

Organized by leading experts in artificial intelligence and neuroscience, the Alzheimer's Insights AI Prize recognizes breakthrough applications of agentic AI in advancing Alzheimer's research, accelerating discovery, and transforming patient care. The semi-final teams are scheduled to present on December 5, 2025, in San Diego, California, following the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference.

About ADDI:

The Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative ("ADDI") is a global coalition of partners working together to promote and power data sharing and research collaboration to accelerate breakthroughs in Alzheimer's and related dementias ("ADRD") research.

The AD Data Initiative coalition is comprised of leading academic, governmental, philanthropic, and industry organizations working together to accelerate progress toward new diagnostics, treatments, and cures for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

Full info here: https://www.alzheimersdata.org/

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With more than 30 patent filings, 12 patents granted and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

