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Press Releases

ICON Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

July 29, 2026 | 
16 min read

Highlights



  • Quarter two revenue of $2,063.5 million, an increase of 1.4% on quarter one 2026.
  • Quarter two adjusted EBITDA of $327.2 million or 15.9% of revenue, an increase of 3.0% on quarter one 2026.
  • GAAP net income for the quarter of $72.6 million or $0.94 diluted earnings per share.
  • Quarter two adjusted net income of $198.4 million or $2.56 adjusted diluted earnings per share, an increase of 2.4% on quarter one 2026 adjusted diluted earnings per share.
  • Net business wins in the quarter of $3,120 million; a net book-to-bill of 1.51, an increase of 8.3% on quarter one 2026 net business wins.
  • Closing backlog of $23.4 billion, an increase of 3.0% on quarter one 2026.
  • Net debt of $2.5 billion at June 30, 2026 with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.8x.
  • Reaffirming 2026 full-year financial guidance issued with revenue expected in the range of $7,850 - $8,150 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share* expected in the range of $10.00 - $11.00.

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a world-leading clinical research organization, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

CEO, Mr. Barry Balfe commented, “ICON's second quarter results reflect measured progress, as disciplined cost management offset anticipated operational headwinds. While revenue and net bookings benefited from higher pass-through activity, strong strategic wins and new customer acquisition supported a direct fee book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x, underscoring the strength of our focused commercial strategy and diversified, scaled platform.

We are reaffirming our 2026 financial outlook, which reflects both opportunities and risks over the balance of the year. While second-half performance remains subject to variability in factors such as pass-through activity, the underlying fundamentals of our business remain solid, supported by our diversified portfolio, operational agility and disciplined cost management. Strong cash generation continues to support our capital allocation priorities, including investing in strategic growth opportunities and returning capital to shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2026 Results

In quarter two 2026, gross bookings were $3,681 million, an increase of 24.1% on quarter two 2025, with cancellations of $562 million. This resulted in net business wins of $3,120 million and a book-to-bill of 1.51. Backlog as at June 30, 2026 was $23.4 billion.

Revenue for the second quarter was $2,063.5 million. This represents an increase of 1.2% on quarter two 2025, an increase of 0.4% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income was $72.6 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $0.94 in quarter two 2026, compared to diluted earnings per share of $2.56 in quarter two 2025. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $198.4 million, resulting in adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.56 compared to $3.52 per share in quarter two 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $327.2 million or 15.9% of revenue, a decrease of 21.7% on quarter two 2025.

The effective tax rate on adjusted net income in quarter two 2026 was 18.4%.

Free cash flow was $238.9 million in the quarter. Cash generated from operating activities for the quarter was $281.3 million. During the quarter, $42.4 million was spent on capital expenditure. $7.4 million of Term Loan B payments were made during the quarter and there were net cash outflows on the disposal of a subsidiary undertaking of $55.5 million. At June 30, 2026, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of $928.4 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $765.2 million at March 31, 2026 and $390.4 million at June 30, 2025. Net debt as at June 30, 2026 was $2.5 billion.

Year to date 2026 Results

Gross business wins year to date were $6,944 million and cancellations were $945 million. This resulted in net business wins of $5,999 million and a book-to-bill of 1.46.

Revenue year to date was $4,097.5 million. This represents a year on year increase of 1.1% or a decrease of 0.8% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income year to date was $177.3 million, resulting in $2.29 diluted earnings per share. Year to date adjusted net income was $391.3 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.06 compared to $6.79 per share for the equivalent prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA year to date was $645.0 million or 15.7% of revenue, a year on year decrease of 20.9%.

The effective tax rate on adjusted net income year to date was 17.8%.

Conference Call Details

ICON will hold a conference call on July 30, 2026 at 08:00 EDT [13:00 Ireland & UK]. This call and linked slide presentation can be accessed live from our website at http://investor.iconplc.com. A recording will also be available on the website for 90 days following the call. In addition, a calendar of company events, including upcoming conference presentations, is available on our website, under “Investors”. This calendar will be updated regularly.

Other Information

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the following: anticipated financial results for 2026; contracted revenue; the Company's expectations regarding business momentum, market opportunity, demand trends, growth, and commercial performance; and the Company's expectations with respect to its long-term value creation and competitive positioning. You can identify many forward-looking statements by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “focused,” “guidance,” “intends,” “look,” “may,” “opportunities,” “plans,” “positions,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions and the negatives of such expressions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. In the event such risks or uncertainties materialize, our results could be materially adversely affected. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, dependence on the pharmaceutical industry and certain clients, the need to regularly win projects and then to execute them efficiently and correctly, the challenges presented by rapid growth, competition and the continuing consolidation of the industry, the impact of market conditions on demand for the Company's services, risks related to the Company's ability to execute on its commercial strategy and maintain relationships with large pharmaceutical customers, and risks relating to the Company's strategic partnerships, the dependence on certain key executives, changes in the regulatory environment, exchange rate fluctuations, inflation and rising labor costs. Please also refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed on May 27, 2026 for a discussion of some of the principal risks that could adversely affect our business, operations and financial results. The Company’s forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report or as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation, foreign currency gains and losses, restructuring, transaction, integration related and other adjustments, fair value movement on investments in equity, loss of disposal of subsidiary undertaking, goodwill impairment and impairment of non-financial assets. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency gains and losses, restructuring, transaction, integration related and other adjustments, transaction-related financing costs, fair value movement on investments in equity, goodwill impairment, impairment of non-financial assets, loss of disposal of subsidiary undertaking and their related taxation effect. Free cash flow reflects cash generated from operating activities less capital expenditure. While non-GAAP financial measures are not superior to or a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, ICON believes certain non-GAAP information is useful to investors for historical comparison purposes.

*Adjusted diluted earnings per share to exclude amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency gains and losses, restructuring, transaction, integration related and other adjustments, transaction-related financing costs, fair value movement on investments in equity, goodwill impairment, impairment of non-financial assets, loss on disposal of subsidiary undertaking and their related taxation effect.

Our full-year 2026 guidance adjusted diluted earnings per share measures are provided on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the measures without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

ICON plc is a world-leading clinical research organization. Offering deep operational and medical expertise we accelerate innovation, driving emerging therapies forward to improve patient outcomes. From molecule to medicine, we deliver integrated consulting, clinical development, commercialization and post-marketing solutions to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, government and public health organizations worldwide. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 40,200 employees in 99 locations in 55 countries as at June 30, 2026. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

ICON/ICLR-F

ICON plc

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND JUNE 30, 2025

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,
2026

 

June 30,
2025

 

June 30,
2026

 

June 30,
2025

 

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

2,063,486

 

 

$

2,039,088

 

 

$

4,097,485

 

 

$

4,054,408

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct costs

 

1,584,192

 

 

 

1,455,758

 

 

 

3,140,265

 

 

 

2,905,016

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

194,318

 

 

 

205,006

 

 

 

394,916

 

 

 

403,390

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

90,767

 

 

 

97,718

 

 

 

181,098

 

 

 

193,676

 

Transaction and integration related

 

2,529

 

 

 

6,717

 

 

 

5,716

 

 

 

12,121

 

Restructuring

 

20,904

 

 

 

42,950

 

 

 

30,980

 

 

 

82,296

 

Loss on disposal of subsidiary undertaking

 

32,947

 

 

 

 

 

 

32,947

 

 

 

 

Total costs and expenses

 

1,925,657

 

 

 

1,808,149

 

 

 

3,785,922

 

 

 

3,596,499

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

137,829

 

 

 

230,939

 

 

 

311,563

 

 

 

457,909

 

Interest income

 

3,155

 

 

 

2,054

 

 

 

4,976

 

 

 

3,856

 

Interest expense

 

(48,787

)

 

 

(50,151

)

 

 

(96,784

)

 

 

(97,760

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income tax (expense) / benefit

 

92,197

 

 

 

182,842

 

 

 

219,755

 

 

 

364,005

 

Income tax (expense) / benefit

 

(19,615

)

 

 

20,674

 

 

 

(42,422

)

 

 

323

 

Net income

$

72,582

 

 

$

203,516

 

 

$

177,333

 

 

$

364,328

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per ordinary share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.94

 

 

$

2.57

 

 

$

2.31

 

 

$

4.56

 

Diluted

$

0.94

 

 

$

2.56

 

 

$

2.29

 

 

$

4.54

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

76,845,757

 

 

 

79,245,448

 

 

 

76,712,589

 

 

 

79,899,091

 

Diluted

 

77,371,396

 

 

 

79,547,444

 

 

 

77,316,605

 

 

 

80,235,900

 

ICON plc

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS AT JUNE 30, 2026 AND DECEMBER 31, 2025

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

 

June 30,
2026

 

December 31,
2025

ASSETS

(in thousands)

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

928,385

 

 

$

647,295

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

 

1,458,354

 

 

 

1,474,898

 

Unbilled revenue

 

1,054,478

 

 

 

1,096,592

 

Other receivables

 

117,413

 

 

 

116,750

 

Prepayments and other current assets

 

114,811

 

 

 

105,316

 

Income taxes receivable

 

75,204

 

 

 

60,824

 

Total current assets

$

3,748,645

 

 

$

3,501,675

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

385,427

 

 

 

395,724

 

Goodwill

 

8,721,268

 

 

 

8,731,689

 

Intangible assets, net

 

3,146,498

 

 

 

3,247,118

 

Operating right-of-use assets

 

114,859

 

 

 

128,948

 

Other receivables

 

68,985

 

 

 

75,707

 

Deferred tax asset

 

107,409

 

 

 

106,871

 

Investments in equity

 

107,229

 

 

 

82,050

 

Total Assets

$

16,400,320

 

 

$

16,269,782

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

118,238

 

 

$

192,117

 

Unearned revenue

 

1,603,204

 

 

 

1,550,471

 

Other liabilities

 

916,522

 

 

 

904,826

 

Income taxes payable

 

16,939

 

 

 

18,999

 

Current bank credit lines, loan facilities and notes

 

1,279,762

 

 

 

529,762

 

Total current liabilities

$

3,934,665

 

 

$

3,196,175

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

Non-current bank credit lines, loan facilities and notes, net

 

2,110,783

 

 

 

2,872,616

 

Lease liabilities

 

102,790

 

 

 

117,122

 

Non-current other liabilities

 

77,674

 

 

 

72,807

 

Non-current income taxes payable

 

105,923

 

 

 

103,251

 

Deferred tax liability

 

690,323

 

 

 

714,427

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities

$

7,022,158

 

 

$

7,076,398

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

Ordinary shares, par value 6 euro cents per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized,

 

 

77,154,209 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and

 

 

 

76,567,325 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025

 

6,346

 

 

 

6,305

 

Additional paid‑in capital

 

7,180,646

 

 

 

7,131,956

 

Other undenominated capital

 

1,606

 

 

 

1,606

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(109,820

)

 

 

(68,534

)

Retained earnings

 

2,299,384

 

 

 

2,122,051

 

Total Shareholders' Equity

$

9,378,162

 

 

$

9,193,384

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

16,400,320

 

 

$

16,269,782

 

ICON plc

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND JUNE 30, 2025

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,
2026

 

June 30,
2025

 

(in thousands)

Cash flows provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

177,333

 

 

$

364,328

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

181,098

 

 

 

193,676

 

Impairment of operating right-of-use assets and related property, plant and equipment

 

 

 

 

5,573

 

Reduction in carrying value of operating right-of-use assets

 

17,888

 

 

 

18,977

 

Loss on disposal of subsidiary undertaking

 

32,947

 

 

 

 

Amortization of financing costs and debt discount

 

3,048

 

 

 

2,971

 

Stock compensation expense

 

46,030

 

 

 

27,610

 

Deferred tax benefit

 

(26,142

)

 

 

(46,095

)

Unrealized foreign exchange movements

 

(22,905

)

 

 

34,777

 

Other non-cash items

 

5,048

 

 

 

15,266

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(46,728

)

 

 

15,149

 

Unbilled revenue

 

34,981

 

 

 

(138,521

)

Unearned revenue

 

107,463

 

 

 

25,761

 

Other net assets

 

(61,785

)

 

 

(105,031

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

448,276

 

 

 

414,441

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows used in investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

(73,193

)

 

 

(61,185

)

Purchase of subsidiary undertakings (net of cash acquired)

 

 

 

 

(2,537

)

Cash outflow on disposal of subsidiary undertaking (including cash sold)

 

(55,513

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from investments in equity

 

4,741

 

 

 

561

 

Purchase of investments in equity

 

(23,809

)

 

 

(12,330

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(147,774

)

 

 

(75,491

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows used in financing activities:

 

 

 

Debt issue costs

 

(2,294

)

 

 

 

Drawdown of credit lines and loan facilities

 

 

 

 

50,000

 

Repayment of credit lines and loan facilities

 

(14,881

)

 

 

(64,881

)

Proceeds from exercise of equity compensation

 

2,710

 

 

 

6,498

 

Share issue costs

 

(9

)

 

 

(9

)

Repurchase of ordinary shares

 

 

 

 

(500,000

)

Share repurchase costs

 

 

 

 

(300

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(14,474

)

 

 

(508,692

)

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate movements on cash

 

(4,938

)

 

 

21,353

 

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

281,090

 

 

 

(148,389

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

647,295

 

 

 

538,785

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

928,385

 

 

$

390,396

 

ICON plc

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND JUNE 30, 2025

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,
2026

 

June 30,
2025

 

June 30,
2026

 

June 30,
2025

 

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

72,582

 

 

$

203,516

 

 

$

177,333

 

 

$

364,328

 

Income tax expense / (benefit)

 

19,615

 

 

 

(20,674

)

 

 

42,422

 

 

 

(323

)

Net interest expense

 

45,632

 

 

 

48,097

 

 

 

91,808

 

 

 

93,904

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

90,767

 

 

 

97,718

 

 

 

181,098

 

 

 

193,676

 

Stock-based compensation expense (a)

 

19,436

 

 

 

15,433

 

 

 

46,418

 

 

 

27,727

 

Foreign currency losses / (gains), net (b)

 

670

 

 

 

24,015

 

 

 

(7,705

)

 

 

42,110

 

Restructuring (c)

 

20,904

 

 

 

42,950

 

 

 

30,980

 

 

 

82,296

 

Transaction, integration related and other (d)

 

24,693

 

 

 

6,717

 

 

 

56,060

 

 

 

12,121

 

Fair value movement on investments in equity (f)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,378

)

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of subsidiary undertaking (g)

 

32,947

 

 

 

 

 

 

32,947

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

327,246

 

 

$

417,772

 

 

$

644,983

 

 

$

815,839

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

72,582

 

 

$

203,516

 

 

$

177,333

 

 

$

364,328

 

Income tax expense / (benefit)

 

19,615

 

 

 

(20,674

)

 

 

42,422

 

 

 

(323

)

Amortization

 

50,108

 

 

 

59,057

 

 

 

100,387

 

 

 

118,003

 

Stock-based compensation expense (a)

 

19,436

 

 

 

15,433

 

 

 

46,418

 

 

 

27,727

 

Foreign currency losses / (gains), net (b)

 

670

 

 

 

24,015

 

 

 

(7,705

)

 

 

42,110

 

Restructuring (c)

 

20,904

 

 

 

42,950

 

 

 

30,980

 

 

 

82,296

 

Transaction, integration related and other (d)

 

24,693

 

 

 

6,717

 

 

 

56,060

 

 

 

12,121

 

Transaction-related financing costs (e)

 

2,182

 

 

 

1,506

 

 

 

3,701

 

 

 

2,971

 

Fair value movement on investments in equity (f)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,378

)

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of subsidiary undertaking (g)

 

32,947

 

 

 

 

 

 

32,947

 

 

 

 

Adjusted tax expense (h)

 

(44,737

)

 

 

(52,206

)

 

 

(84,818

)

 

 

(104,147

)

Adjusted net income

$

198,400

 

 

$

280,314

 

 

$

391,347

 

 

$

545,086

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding

 

77,371,396

 

 

 

79,547,444

 

 

 

77,316,605

 

 

 

80,235,900

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share

$

2.56

 

 

$

3.52

 

 

$

5.06

 

 

$

6.79

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a)

Stock-based compensation expense represents the amount of expense related to the Company’s equity compensation programs (inclusive of employer related taxes).

(b)

Foreign currency losses / (gains), net relates to gains or losses that arise in connection with the revaluation, or settlement, of non-US dollar denominated assets and liabilities. We exclude these gains and losses from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because fluctuations from period-to-period do not necessarily correspond to changes in our operating results.

(c)

Restructuring relates to charges incurred in connection with the Company's realignment of its workforce, with the elimination of redundant positions as well as reviewing its global office footprint and optimizing its locations to best fit the requirements of the Company.

(d)

Transaction, integration related and other costs include expenses associated with our acquisitions and any other costs incurred related to the integration of these acquisitions. Further, costs incurred in 2026 relating to the Investigation, including out of scope audit fees resulting from the impact of the investigation, and in defense of the Putative Class Action are classified within this category.

(e)

Transaction-related financing costs includes costs incurred in connection with changes to our long-term debt and amortization of financing fees. We exclude these costs from adjusted net income because they result from financing decisions rather than from decisions made related to our ongoing operations.

(f)

Fair value movement on investments in equity. We exclude these movements from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because fluctuations from period-to-period do not necessarily correspond to changes in our operating results.

(g)

On May 8, 2026, ICON completed the disposal of Symphony Health Solutions Corporation. The Company recognized a pre-tax loss on disposal, including transaction costs, of $32.9 million. This loss is excluded from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income.

(h)

Represents the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at our estimated effective tax rate.

 


Contacts

Investor Relations +1 888 381 7923
Nigel Clerkin Chief Financial Officer +353 1 291 2000
Kate Haven Vice President Investor Relations +1 888 381 7923
All at ICON
http://www.iconplc.com

Europe Earnings
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Earnings
Incyte cuts early-stage cancer drug to focus on next-gen programs
July 29, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
Flexibility and adaptation concept. Arrows on cubes following a flexible path.
Earnings
GSK shares rise as $2.5B cost-cutting plan unveiled
July 28, 2026
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4 min read
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Gabrielle Masson
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Earnings
AstraZeneca has no plans to ramp up dealmaking in wake of Wainua failure
July 27, 2026
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3 min read
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Tristan Manalac
Business competitive advantage of paper plane in new competitive, competitor individual pointing in different ways for new competitive advantage on 3D render. Advantage for new idea competition.
Insights
Denmark’s foundation‑fueled biotech boom redraws the Nordic map
July 27, 2026
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4 min read
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Jennifer C. Smith-Parker