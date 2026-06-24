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Press Releases

ICON Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

June 24, 2026 | 
14 min read

Highlights



  • Quarter one revenue of $2,034.0 million, an increase of 0.9% on quarter one 2025.
  • Quarter one adjusted EBITDA of $317.7 million or 15.6% of revenue.
  • GAAP net income for the quarter of $104.8 million or $1.36 diluted earnings per share.
  • Quarter one adjusted net income of $192.9 million or $2.50 adjusted diluted earnings per share.
  • Net business wins in the quarter of $2,880 million; a net book-to-bill of 1.42.
  • Closing backlog of $22.7 billion, an increase of 4.0% on quarter four 2025.
  • Net debt of $2.6 billion at March 31, 2026 with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.8x.
  • Reaffirming 2026 full-year financial guidance issued with revenue expected in the range of $7,850 - $8,150 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share expected in the range of $10.00 - $11.00. Adjusted diluted earnings per share to exclude amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency gains and losses, restructuring, transaction, integration-related and other adjustments, transaction-related financing costs, fair value movement on investments in equity, goodwill impairment, impairment of non-financial assets and their related taxation effect.

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a world-leading clinical research organization, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

CEO, Mr. Barry Balfe commented, “ICON maintained strong commercial momentum in quarter one, delivering net bookings of $2.9 billion, and a net book-to-bill of 1.42, driven by robust gross award activity and low levels of cancellations. The improved win rates in quarter four sustained into this quarter, supported by partnerships added in H2 2025 and the addition of two new partnerships during the quarter. While quarter one financial performance was impacted, as expected, by business mix, I am pleased with the progress in executing our strategic plan and am confident that we will see incremental progress throughout 2026 and beyond.”

First Quarter 2026 Results

In quarter one 2026, gross bookings were $3,263 million with cancellations of $383 million, as determined under the new policy which went into effect October 1, 2025. This resulted in net business wins of $2,880 million and a book-to-bill of 1.42. Backlog as at March 31, 2026 was $22.7 billion.

Revenue for the first quarter was $2,034.0 million. This represents an increase of 0.9% on quarter one 2025 or a decrease of 1.9% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income was $104.8 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $1.36 in quarter one 2026, compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.99 in quarter one 2025. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $192.9 million, resulting in adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.50 compared to $3.27 per share for the first quarter 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $317.7 million or 15.6% of revenue, a decrease of 20.2% on quarter one 2025.

The effective tax rate on adjusted net income in quarter one 2026 was 17.2%.

Free cash flow was $136.2 million in the quarter. Cash generated from operating activities for the quarter was $167.0 million. During the quarter, $30.8 million was spent on capital expenditure. $7.4 million of Term Loan B payments were made during the quarter. At March 31, 2026, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of $765.2 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $647.3 million at December 31, 2025 and $526.7 million at March 31, 2025. Net debt as at March 31, 2026 was $2.6 billion.

Conference Call Details

ICON will hold a conference call on June 24, 2026 at 08:00 EDT [13:00 Ireland & UK]. This call and linked slide presentation can be accessed live from our website at http://investor.iconplc.com. A recording will also be available on the website for 90 days following the call. In addition, a calendar of company events, including upcoming conference presentations, is available on our website, under “Investors”. This calendar will be updated regularly.

Other Information

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the following: anticipated financial results for 2026; contracted revenue; the Company's expectations regarding business momentum, market opportunity, demand trends, growth, and commercial performance; and the Company's expectations with respect to its long-term value creation and competitive positioning. You can identify many forward-looking statements by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “focused,” “guidance,” “intends,” “look,” “may,” “opportunities,” “plans,” “positions,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions and the negatives of such expressions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. The forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. In the event such risks or uncertainties materialize, our results could be materially adversely affected. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, dependence on the pharmaceutical industry and certain clients, the need to regularly win projects and then to execute them efficiently and correctly, the challenges presented by rapid growth, competition and the continuing consolidation of the industry, the impact of market conditions on demand for the Company's services, risks related to the Company's ability to execute on its commercial strategy and maintain relationships with large pharmaceutical customers, and risks relating to the Company's strategic partnerships, the dependence on certain key executives, changes in the regulatory environment, exchange rate fluctuations, inflation and rising labor costs. Please also refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed on May 27, 2026 for a discussion of some of the principal risks that could adversely affect our business, operations and financial results. The Company’s forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report or as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation, foreign currency gains and losses, restructuring, transaction, integration-related and other adjustments, fair value movement on investments in equity, and goodwill impairment, impairment of non-financial assets. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency gains and losses, restructuring, transaction, integration-related and other adjustments, transaction-related financing costs, fair value movement on investments in equity, goodwill impairment, impairment of non-financial assets and their related taxation effect. Free cash flow reflects cash generated from operating activities less capital expenditure. While non-GAAP financial measures are not superior to or a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, ICON believes certain non-GAAP information is useful to investors for historical comparison purposes.

*Our full-year 2026 guidance adjusted diluted earnings per share measures are provided on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the measures without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

ICON plc is a world-leading clinical research organization. Offering deep operational and medical expertise we accelerate innovation, driving emerging therapies forward to improve patient outcomes. From molecule to medicine, we deliver integrated consulting, clinical development, commercialization and post-marketing solutions to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, government and public health organizations worldwide. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 40,350 employees in 97 locations in 55 countries as at March 31, 2026. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

Source: ICON plc

Contact: Investor Relations +1 888 381 7923
Nigel Clerkin Chief Financial Officer +353 1 291 2000
Kate Haven Vice President Investor Relations +1 888 381 7923
All at ICON

ICON/ICLR-F

ICON plc

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND MARCH 31, 2025

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,
2026

 

March 31,
2025

 

 

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

2,033,999

 

 

$

2,015,320

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

Direct costs

 

1,556,073

 

 

 

1,449,258

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

200,598

 

 

 

198,384

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

90,331

 

 

 

95,958

 

 

Transaction and integration related

 

3,187

 

 

 

5,404

 

 

Restructuring

 

10,076

 

 

 

39,346

 

 

Total costs and expenses

 

1,860,265

 

 

 

1,788,350

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

173,734

 

 

 

226,970

 

 

Interest income

 

1,821

 

 

 

1,802

 

 

Interest expense

 

(47,997

)

 

 

(47,609

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income tax expense

 

127,558

 

 

 

181,163

 

 

Income tax expense

 

(22,807

)

 

 

(20,351

)

 

Net income

$

104,751

 

 

$

160,812

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per ordinary share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.37

 

 

$

2.00

 

 

Diluted

$

1.36

 

 

$

1.99

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

76,579,420

 

 

 

80,552,734

 

 

Diluted

 

77,261,813

 

 

 

80,924,355

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ICON plc

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS AT MARCH 31, 2026 AND DECEMBER 31, 2025

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

March 31,
2026

 

December 31,
2025

 

ASSETS

(in thousands)

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

765,164

 

 

$

647,295

 

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

 

1,471,304

 

 

 

1,474,898

 

 

Unbilled revenue

 

1,090,950

 

 

 

1,096,592

 

 

Other receivables

 

91,804

 

 

 

116,750

 

 

Prepayments and other current assets

 

144,150

 

 

 

105,316

 

 

Income taxes receivable

 

43,965

 

 

 

60,824

 

 

Total current assets

$

3,607,337

 

 

$

3,501,675

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

384,750

 

 

 

395,724

 

 

Goodwill

 

8,725,780

 

 

 

8,731,689

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

3,196,704

 

 

 

3,247,118

 

 

Operating right-of-use assets

 

123,606

 

 

 

128,948

 

 

Other receivables

 

74,442

 

 

 

75,707

 

 

Deferred tax asset

 

109,437

 

 

 

106,871

 

 

Investments in equity

 

96,966

 

 

 

82,050

 

 

Total Assets

$

16,319,022

 

 

$

16,269,782

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

99,846

 

 

$

192,117

 

 

Unearned revenue

 

1,547,527

 

 

 

1,550,471

 

 

Other liabilities

 

964,790

 

 

 

904,826

 

 

Income taxes payable

 

27,611

 

 

 

18,999

 

 

Current bank credit lines, loan facilities and notes

 

529,762

 

 

 

529,762

 

 

Total current liabilities

$

3,169,536

 

 

$

3,196,175

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Non-current bank credit lines, loan facilities and notes, net

 

2,866,695

 

 

 

2,872,616

 

 

Lease liabilities

 

111,329

 

 

 

117,122

 

 

Non-current other liabilities

 

72,337

 

 

 

72,807

 

 

Non-current income taxes payable

 

104,509

 

 

 

103,251

 

 

Deferred tax liability

 

694,320

 

 

 

714,427

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities

$

7,018,726

 

 

$

7,076,398

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

Ordinary shares, par value 6 euro cents per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 76,601,538 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and 76,567,325 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025

 

6,307

 

 

 

6,305

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

7,160,610

 

 

 

7,131,956

 

 

Other undenominated capital

 

1,606

 

 

 

1,606

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(95,029

)

 

 

(68,534

)

 

Retained earnings

 

2,226,802

 

 

 

2,122,051

 

 

Total Shareholders' Equity

$

9,300,296

 

 

$

9,193,384

 

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

16,319,022

 

 

$

16,269,782

 

 

ICON plc

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND MARCH 31, 2025

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,
2026

 

March 31,
2025

 

 

(in thousands)

Cash flows provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

104,751

 

 

$

160,812

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

90,331

 

 

 

95,958

 

 

Reduction in carrying value of operating right-of-use assets

 

8,980

 

 

 

9,384

 

 

Amortization of financing costs and debt discount

 

1,519

 

 

 

1,480

 

 

Stock compensation expense

 

27,574

 

 

 

12,359

 

 

Deferred tax benefit

 

(22,861

)

 

 

(25,014

)

 

Unrealized foreign exchange movements

 

(13,076

)

 

 

18,081

 

 

Other non-cash items

 

224

 

 

 

8,240

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(3,188

)

 

 

481

 

 

Unbilled revenue

 

6,766

 

 

 

(66,376

)

 

Unearned revenue

 

(1,967

)

 

 

23,463

 

 

Other net assets

 

(32,047

)

 

 

29,372

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

167,006

 

 

 

268,240

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows used in investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

(30,771

)

 

 

(28,907

)

 

Purchase of subsidiary undertakings (net of cash acquired)

 

 

 

 

(2,537

)

 

Proceeds from investments in equity

 

263

 

 

 

103

 

 

Purchase of investments in equity

 

(8,930

)

 

 

(5,941

)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(39,438

)

 

 

(37,282

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows used in financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Drawdown of credit lines and loan facilities

 

 

 

 

50,000

 

 

Repayment of credit lines and loan facilities

 

(7,440

)

 

 

(57,440

)

 

Proceeds from exercise of equity compensation

 

1,087

 

 

 

4,763

 

 

Share issue costs

 

(5

)

 

 

(5

)

 

Repurchase of ordinary shares

 

 

 

 

(250,000

)

 

Share repurchase costs

 

 

 

 

(150

)

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(6,358

)

 

 

(252,832

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate movements on cash

 

(3,341

)

 

 

9,787

 

 

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

117,869

 

 

 

(12,087

)

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

647,295

 

 

 

538,785

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

765,164

 

 

$

526,698

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ICON plc

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND MARCH 31, 2025

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,
2026

 

March 31,
2025

 

 

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

104,751

 

 

$

160,812

 

 

Income tax expense

 

22,807

 

 

 

20,351

 

 

Net interest expense

 

46,176

 

 

 

45,807

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

90,331

 

 

 

95,958

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense (a)

 

26,982

 

 

 

12,294

 

 

Foreign currency (gains) / losses, net (b)

 

(8,375

)

 

 

18,095

 

 

Restructuring (c)

 

10,076

 

 

 

39,346

 

 

Transaction, integration related and other (d)

 

31,367

 

 

 

5,404

 

 

Fair value movement on investments in equity (f)

 

(6,378

)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

317,737

 

 

$

398,067

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

104,751

 

 

$

160,812

 

 

Income tax expense

 

22,807

 

 

 

20,351

 

 

Amortization

 

50,279

 

 

 

58,946

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense (a)

 

26,982

 

 

 

12,294

 

 

Foreign currency (gains) / losses, net (b)

 

(8,375

)

 

 

18,095

 

 

Restructuring (c)

 

10,076

 

 

 

39,346

 

 

Transaction, integration related and other (d)

 

31,367

 

 

 

5,404

 

 

Transaction-related financing costs (e)

 

1,519

 

 

 

1,465

 

 

Fair value movement on investments in equity (f)

 

(6,378

)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted tax expense (g)

 

(40,081

)

 

 

(51,941

)

 

Adjusted net income

$

192,947

 

 

$

264,772

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding

 

77,261,813

 

 

 

80,924,355

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share

$

2.50

 

 

$

3.27

 

 

(a)

Stock-based compensation expense represents the amount of expense related to the Company’s equity compensation programs (inclusive of employer related taxes).

(b)

Foreign currency (gains) / losses, net relates to gains or losses that arise in connection with the revaluation, or settlement, of non-US dollar denominated assets and liabilities. We exclude these gains and losses from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because fluctuations from period-to-period do not necessarily correspond to changes in our operating results.

(c)

Restructuring relates to charges incurred in connection with the Company's realignment of its workforce, with the elimination of redundant positions as well as reviewing its global office footprint and optimizing its locations to best fit the requirements of the Company.

(d)

Transaction, integration related and other costs include expenses associated with our acquisitions and any other costs incurred related to the integration of these acquisitions. Further, costs incurred in quarter one 2026 relating to the Investigation, including out of scope audit fees resulting from the impact of the investigation, and in defense of the Putative Class Action are classified within this category. For further information, please see our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 27, 2026.

(e)

Transaction-related financing costs includes costs incurred in connection with changes to our long-term debt and amortization of financing fees. We exclude these costs from adjusted net income because they result from financing decisions rather than from decisions made related to our ongoing operations.

(f)

Fair value movement on investments in equity. We exclude these movements from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because fluctuations from period-to-period do not necessarily correspond to changes in our operating results.

(g)

Represents the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at our estimated effective tax rate.

 


Contacts

Investor Relations +1 888 381 7923
Nigel Clerkin Chief Financial Officer +353 1 291 2000
Kate Haven Vice President Investor Relations +1 888 381 7923
http://www.iconplc.com

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