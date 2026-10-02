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IBA – TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION - October 1, 2026

October 1, 2026 | 
2 min read


(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, October 1, 2026 06:00 PM

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Applications), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on September 28, 2026.

In its notification, Vallgesa Limited indicated that following an acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights, Vallcara Limited, a controlled undertaking of Vallgesa Limited, exceeded the 7,5% threshold on 09/10/2026.

Content of the notification

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
NameAddress (for legal entities)
Vallcara Limited (owned 100% by Vallgesa Limited)T6-F09 Tigne Point Sliema TP01, Malta
Vallgesa LimitedT6-F09 Tigne Point Sliema TP01, Malta
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 09-10-2026
  • Threshold crossed (in %) : 7,5%
  • Denominator : 41.197.996
  • Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)
A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked
to the securities		Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
Vallgesa Limited0000,00%0,00%
Vallcara Limited 100% owned by
Vallgesa Limited		2,040,5413,090,76607.50%0,00%
Subtotal2,040,5413,090,76607.50%0,00%
TOTAL3,090,76607.50%0,00%


B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
       
TOTAL00.00% 


 
TOTAL (A & B)		 
# of voting rights		 
% of voting rights
 3,090,7667.50%
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Vallcara Limited is 100% held by Vallgesa Limited. Vallgesa Limited is not a controlled entity.

  • Additional information

Vallcara Limited has reached the 7,5% notification threshold due to acquisition of shares.




About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals, and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com.

For further information, please contact:

Elena De Landy
Paralegal: Corporate Affairs and Insurance 
legal@iba-group.com

Attachment


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