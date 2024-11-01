SUBSCRIBE
I-Mab to Release Q3 2024 Financial Results on November 14, 2024

November 1, 2024 | 
ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) (the “Company”), a US-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Thursday, November 14, 2024, pre-market Eastern Time.

The Company will not host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results. The Company intends to host an investor update call in conjunction with its 2024 full-year financial results to discuss its clinical pipeline, corporate strategy, and objectives. Information about financial results, conference calls, webcasts, and other information is posted on the Company’s website.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a US-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer.

I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland, and Short Hills, New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

I-Mab Investor & Media Contacts

Tyler Ehler

Senior Director, Investor Relations

IR@imabbio.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-mab-to-release-q3-2024-financial-results-on-november-14-2024-302292364.html

SOURCE I-Mab Biopharma

