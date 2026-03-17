Hyperion DeFi Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Call for Thursday, March 26 at 8:00 a.m. ET

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPD) (“Hyperion DeFi” or the “Company”), the first U.S. publicly listed company building a long-term strategic treasury of Hyperliquid’s native token, HYPE, today announced that it will hold its earnings conference call and webcast for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, on Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call on the same day.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: March 26, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Access ID: 13758512

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1751342&tp_key=ef0e483a89

Dial in: 1-877-407-9039 or 1-201-689-8470

Call me™: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13754799&h=true&info=company-email&r=true&B=6

Participants can use the dial-in numbers listed above or click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. The Call me™ link will be available 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Replay Information

Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Expiration: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Access ID: 13758512

About the Hyperliquid Platform and the HYPE Token

Hyperliquid is a next-generation layer one blockchain optimized for high frequency, transparent trading. The blockchain includes fully on-chain perpetual futures and spot order books, with every order, cancel, trade, and liquidation occurring within 70 millisecond block times. It also hosts the HyperEVM, a general-purpose smart contract platform that supports permissionless decentralized financial applications akin to Ethereum.

HYPE is the native token of Hyperliquid. Staked HYPE provides utility for users via reduced trading fees and increased referral bonuses. As of March 2026, more than 41 million HYPE have been autonomously purchased and sequestered by the blockchain with the trading fees generated on the network’s central limit order books.

About Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. is the first U.S. publicly listed DeFi company building on Hyperliquid. The Company provides investors with streamlined access to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, one of the fastest growing, highest revenue-generating blockchains in the world. Shareholders benefit from compounding exposure to HYPE, both from its native staking yield and additional revenues generated from its unique on-chain utility.

Hyperion DeFi is also developing its proprietary Optejet User Filled Device that is designed to work with a variety of topical ophthalmic liquids, including artificial tears and lens rewetting products. The Optejet is especially useful in chronic front-of-the-eye diseases due to its ease of use, enhanced safety and tolerability, and potential for superior compliance versus standard eye drops. Together, these benefits may result in higher treatment compliance and better outcomes for patients and providers.

For more information, please visit Hyperiondefi.com or follow @hyperiondefi on X.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements, our future activities or other future events or conditions, including the viability of, and risks associated with, our cryptocurrency treasury strategy, the growth and revenue potential of the Hyperliquid ecosystem and the growth prospects of the Company. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Hyperion DeFi does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Certain information contained in this press release relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and Hyperion DeFi’s own internal estimates and research. While Hyperion DeFi believes these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of this press release, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent source has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of Hyperion DeFi’s internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this press release relating to or based on such internal estimates and research. You should conduct your own investigation and analysis of Hyperion DeFi, its business, prospects, results of operations and financial condition. In furnishing this information, Hyperion DeFi does not undertake any obligation to provide you with access to any additional information (including forward-looking information and any projections contained herein) or to update or correct the information.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. Investor Contact:

Jason Assad

Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

IR@hyperiondefi.com

(678) 570-6791