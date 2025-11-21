SUBSCRIBE
Hyperfine, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 21, 2025 
GUILFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR), the groundbreaking health technology company that has redefined brain imaging with the first FDA-cleared AI-powered portable MRI system for the brain—the Swoop® system—today announced plans to present at the upcoming Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 4th at 8:10 am Eastern Time (ET).



A live audio webcast and an archive of the recording will be available through the Investors page of Hyperfine, Inc.’s corporate website at https://investors.hyperfine.io.

Management will also be hosting in-person meetings. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please reach out to your Piper Sandler representative, or the investor contact below.

About the Swoop® Portable MRI Systems

The Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® Systems are U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared for brain imaging of patients of all ages. They are portable, ultra-low-field magnetic resonance imaging devices for producing images that display the internal structure of the head where full diagnostic examination is not clinically practical. When interpreted by a trained physician, these images provide information that can be useful in determining a diagnosis.

About Hyperfine, Inc.

Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR) is the groundbreaking health technology company that has redefined brain imaging with the Swoop® system—the first FDA-cleared, portable, ultra-low-field, magnetic resonance brain imaging system capable of providing imaging at multiple points of professional care. The mission of Hyperfine, Inc. is to revolutionize patient care globally through transformational, accessible, clinically relevant diagnostic imaging. Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in a technology-based incubator called 4Catalyzer, Hyperfine, Inc. scientists, engineers, and physicists developed the Swoop® system out of a passion for redefining brain imaging methodology and how clinicians can apply accessible diagnostic imaging to patient care. For more information, visit HyperfineMRI.com.

The Hyperfine logo, Swoop, and Portable MR Imaging are registered trademarks of Hyperfine, Inc. The Swoop logo, Optive AI logo, and Optive AI are trademarks of Hyperfine, Inc.


Contacts

Media Contact
Devin Zell
Hyperfine
dzell@hyperfine.io

Investor Contact
Webb Campbell
Gilmartin Group LLC
webb@gilmartinir.com

