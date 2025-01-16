Humira Biosimilar Market Size to Hit USD 3,871.4 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights

According to a recent report published by Coherent Market Insights, the global Humira Biosimilar Market size was valued at US$ 772.1 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 3,871.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing prevalence of various autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis drives market growth. According to WHO, worldwide, around 1% of the population suffers from rheumatoid arthritis. Biosimilars provide a more affordable treatment option compared to the reference product Humira and this is expected to significantly contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Trends:

Growing acceptance of biosimilars is a key trend driving market growth. Regulatory bodies across various countries are supporting the use of approved biosimilars to provide more cost-effective treatment options. This is expected to positively impact the adoption of biosimilar versions of Humira.

Increasing pipeline of biosimilars is another trend gaining traction. A large number of companies are working on the development of Humira biosimilars and their pipeline is on the rise. This will increase competition and drive the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Humira Biosimilar Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 US$ 772.1 Million Estimated Value by 2030 US$ 3,871.4 Million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% Historical Data 2018–2022 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Patient Age Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers Patent Expiration Cost Savings Increasing Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases Favorable Regulatory Environment Restraints & Challenges Complex Regulatory Processes Intellectual Property and Patent Litigation Physician and Patient Awareness and Acceptance

Market Opportunities

Biosimilar Humira (adalimumab) is anticipated to hold a dominant position in the Humira biosimilar market during the forecast period. Biosimilar Humira products are expected to capture a major share of the market as they offer high-cost savings compared to the reference biologic Humira. This provides an opportunity for biosimilar manufacturers to penetrate the market.

The approval and successful launch of interchangeable biosimilar versions of Humira provide another key opportunity in the market. Interchangeable biosimilars can be automatically substituted for the reference product at the pharmacy without involvement of doctors, similar to generic substitution of small molecules. This increases uptake and lowers treatment costs further. The market is expected to witness an increase in the number of interchangeable biosimilar approvals over the forecast period.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global Humira biosimilar market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period 2023-2030. This is due to rising healthcare spending and increasing demand for affordable biologics.

On the basis of product type, biosimilar Humira (adalimumab) segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is accounting for over 60% market share owing to the availability of multiple interchangeable biosimilar versions.

By indication, rheumatoid arthritis segment holds the largest share currently due to Humira’s extensive use in this indication. The psoriasis segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, retail pharmacies are expected to hold the major share. This is due to high patient volume however online pharmacies are emerging at a brisk pace.

North America is expected to dominate the global Humira biosimilar market through 2030. This is due to the rapidly growing geriatric population, rising disease prevalence, and favourable reimbursement policies in the region.

Key players operating in the Humira biosimilar market include

Amgen Inc.

Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Sandoz International GmbH,

Mylan N.V.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc.,

Biogen Inc.,

AbbVie Inc.,

Celltrion Inc.,

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim

Recent Developments:

On June 1, 2023, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and Coherus BioSciences, Inc. announced that they would begin providing Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company clients with YUSIMRY (adalimumab-aqvh), a biosimilar of HUMIRA (adalimumab injection), in July 2023. Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company intends to begin selling YUSIMRY to its clients in July 2023 for US$ 569.27, plus dispensing and shipping costs.

