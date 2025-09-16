Humanized Mouse Model Market Set to Surge USD 250.94 Million by 2034

The global humanized mouse model market size is valued at USD 141.72 million in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 150 million in 2025. Driven by increasing demand, the market is projected to reach approximately USD 250.94 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.84% from 2025 to 2034.

Due to various key factors, including technological advancements, enhanced research funding, increasing cases of complex diseases, and the expansion of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, ultimately impact the global humanized mouse model market growth. As well as the emphasis on customized medicine is fueling demand for these models with a more accurate representation of human physiology and disease progression.

The Humanized Mouse Model Market: Highlights

Humanized mouse model market to cross USD 141.72 million in 2024.

Market projected at USD 250.94 million by 2034.

CAGR of 5.84% expected between 2025 to 2034.

North America was dominant in the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during 2025-2034.

By model type, the genetic segment led the humanized mouse model market in 2024.

By model type, the cell-based (CD34, PBMC, and BLT) segment is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years.

By application, the oncology segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By application, the infectious diseases segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the predicted timeframe.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the humanized mouse model market in 2024.

By end-user, the contract research organizations segment is expected to show a rapid expansion during 2025-2034.

Market Overview

Primarily, a humanized mouse model refers to an immunodeficient mouse that can be transplanted with human cells or tissues to establish a functional human immune system. The global humanized mouse model market is fueled by major technological breakthroughs, escalating research investments. Moreover, this market encompasses recent developments, such as enhancing the reconstitution of the human immune system and boosting the model's application for studying numerous human diseases, including infectious diseases, cancers, and autoimmune disorders.

Report Scope

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 150 million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 250.94 million CAGR (2025 - 2034) 5.84% Leading Region North America Market Segmentation By Model Type, By Application, By End User, By Region Top Key Players HuMurine Technologies, Trans Genic Inc., Champions Oncology Inc., Genoway S.A., Crown Bioscience Inc., Axenis S.A.S, Taconic Biosciences Inc., Horizon Discovery Group PLC, Ingenious Targeting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory, Vitalstar Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Altogen Labs, Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., BioSafety Research Center Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Creative Biolabs, Cyagen Biosciences, Gempharmatech Co. Ltd., HBM Holdings Ltd., Hera Biolabs Inc., Inotiv Inc., JANVIER LABS, JSR Corp., Oncodesign Precision Medicine, Ozgene Pty Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Pharmatest services

Growing Applications in Different Disease Sectors: Major Potential

Humanized mice are increasingly employed in diverse areas, including major area is oncology. In this area, these mice are used to study cancer biology, analysing possible therapeutic solutions, and developing tailored cancer treatments. The humanized mouse model market has widespread applications in immunology and infectious conditions, like HIV, SARS-CoV-2, and hepatitis, and in neuroscience research activities. In case of hematopoiesis, humanized mice are used to study blood cell formation and diverse disorders regarding blood cells.

Regulatory Barrier and Ethical Guidelines: Major Limitation

In the humanized mouse model market, the main hindrances are stringent regulations to ensure ethical treatment and reduce animal suffering. This is a time-consuming and complex procedure. The application of these models in research activities fosters ethical concerns, especially in those cases where human cells or tissues are involved.

The Humanized Mouse Model Market: Regional Analysis

In 2024, North America held the dominating share of the market. This region's main surge in research and development approaches in different biotechnology and pharmaceutical areas, and increasing demand for precision medicine, are boosting the adoption of humanized mouse models. Along with this, government support and investment for these research studies, especially in the oncology area, are immensely contributing to market expansion.

Whereas in the U.S., the presence of major leaders, planned initiatives, and strong research infrastructure accelerates the US’s humanized mouse model market development. As well as enhancing preference for outsourcing research activities is encouraging the demand for CROs specializing in humanized mouse models. The U.S. leads in biomedical innovation, driving demand for humanized mouse models to study human immune responses, cancer, and infectious diseases. NIH funding, biotech industry growth, and regulatory shifts encouraging alternatives to traditional models also contribute. These models offer translational relevance, accelerating drug development and personalized medicine research.

For instance,

In July 2025, Hoth Therapeutics partnered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to study testing treatment of glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF) against semaglutide in a mouse model of obesity and fatty liver disease.

On the other hand, several breakthroughs in genetic engineering technologies, such as gene editing and gene targeting, have been greatly incorporated in different research processes in Canada. Alongside, collaborations and partnerships among key players in the healthcare industry are further fostering Canada’s market growth. Canada’s investment in translational research and collaborations with biotech firms fuel increased use of humanized mouse models. Government support for innovative health research, combined with top-tier academic institutions, fosters demand. These models provide vital insights into human diseases, supporting efforts to advance precision medicine, immunotherapies, and regenerative treatments.

The Asia Pacific is Estimated to Register the Fastest Growth Over the Projected Period

In ASAP, the humanized mouse model market will expand rapidly, with the emergence of several factors. Primarily, the broader involvement of various major biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in drug discovery and development is fueling demand for preclinical testing measures, like mouse models. Furthermore, enhanced emphasis on vaccine development and research into infectious diseases is boosting the immense adoption of these models.

In China, growing investments in biomedical research mainly in oncology and infectious diseases, are influencing demand for humanized mouse models. China's expanding pharmaceutical sector and strong governmental backing for biomedical research drive humanized mouse model usage. As the country shifts toward cutting-edge therapeutics like CAR-T and gene editing, demand rises for models mimicking human systems. Enhanced infrastructure and academic-industrial partnerships support rapid adoption in translational and preclinical studies.

For instance,

In April 2025, Chinese CRO GemPharmatech boosts in San Diego as the industry weighs the FDA's animal testing shift, including genetically engineered mouse models.

However, in India, the market is driven by the adoption of technologies, such as CRISPR and next-generation sequencing are accelerating the accuracy and relevance of humanized mouse models. India’s rising biotech landscape and global collaborations in drug discovery boost humanized mouse model adoption. Increasing focus on cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease research necessitates advanced models. Government initiatives like “Make in India” in biotech, along with academic interest, position these models as critical tools in translational medicine.

The Humanized Mouse Model Market: Segmentation Analysis

By model type analysis

In 2024, the genetic segment held the biggest revenue share of the market. The expanding demand for accurate preclinical models in drug development and disease research, primarily in areas like oncology, is driving the overall segment growth. The ability to precisely replicate human gene function and immunological pathways of these genetic models is supporting the ultimate market development and novel therapy development.

The cell-based (CD34, PBMC, and BLT) segment is predicted to expand rapidly in the humanized mouse model market. These models are widely preferred for long-term studies in immuno-oncology, infectious diseases, and graft-versus-host disease because of the long-term engraftment of human hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs). Also, they are convenient to evolve and encompass the execution of human fetal liver and thymus, offering a more complete human immune system, but they are more complex to establish.

By application analysis

In the humanized mouse model market, the oncology segment was dominant in 2024. Humanized models provide a more realistic representation of human cancer, allowing researchers to study tumor progression, metastasis, and response to therapies more effectively. Furthermore, these models are instrumental in analysing the effectiveness and safety of immunotherapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors and other targeted therapies,

On the other hand, the infectious diseases segment will expand at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034. Mainly, humanized mouse models are vital for studying infectious diseases like HIV, dengue fever, and Ebola virus, which assist researchers in recognizing host-pathogen interactions, testing antiviral drugs, and evaluating vaccine candidates. Besides this, CRISPR-Cas9 enables the development of highly advanced and specific humanized models, boosting their utility in research.

By end-user analysis

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment led the humanized mouse model market in 2024. The escalating pharmaceutical industry is pushing the demand for humanized mouse models, as these models provide a more human-relevant in vivo platform for drug testing and development. Additionally, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are notably boosting their research and development (R&D) spending, resulting in an enormous demand for advanced preclinical models like humanized mice.

And, the contract research organizations segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years. CROs have emerged in developing and tailoring humanized mouse models to adhere to specific research requirements, like those relevant to immuno-oncology, cell and gene therapy, and biologics development. Additionally, CROs give a broad range of preclinical research services employing humanized mouse models, such as efficacy studies, pharmacokinetic (PK/PD) studies, and toxicology studies.

Humanized Mouse Model Market Companies:

HuMurine Technologies

Trans Genic Inc.

Champions Oncology Inc.

Genoway S.A.

Crown Bioscience Inc.

Axenis S.A.S

Taconic Biosciences Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group PLC

Ingenious Targeting Laboratory

The Jackson Laboratory

Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Altogen Labs

Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

BioSafety Research Center Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Creative Biolabs

Cyagen Biosciences

Gempharmatech Co., Ltd.

HBM Holdings Ltd.

Hera Biolabs Inc.

Inotiv Inc.

JANVIER LABS

JSR Corp.

Oncodesign Precision Medicine

Ozgene Pty Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Pharmatest services

Recent Developments in Preclinical and Clinical Studies

Company/Organization Latest Developments Auriga Research Private Limited (July 2025) Signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the San Francisco Research Institute (SFRI), a major US-based organisation in healthcare research and innovation. Taconic Biosciences (June 2025) Partnered with the Michael J. Fox Foundation, focused on preclinical research to resolve Parkinson’s NextCure, Inc. (June 2025) Made a strategic partnership to evolve SIM0505, a novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CDH6 (cadherin-6 or K-cadherin) for the treatment of solid tumors. Debiopharm (April 2025) Collaborated with Oncodesign Services to expand radiopharmaceuticals in preclinical research Nona Biosciences (February 2025) Entered into a collaboration with Invetx, Inc. to develop next-generation animal health biotherapeutics using Nona's HCAb Harbour Mice® platform. Fortrea (February 2025) Partnered with Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) to advance clinical research

What is Happening Around the Humanized Mouse Model Market?

In July 2025, Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals, a global biotechnology company, upgraded its preclinical service platform and also introduced a revamped global website.

In May 2025, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company for cardiometabolic diseases and GI oncological therapeutics, introduced the first set of oncology studies that showed that Aramchol accelerates the liver / colorectal cancer-approved therapeutic Regorafenib effects in liver and colon cancers in vitro and in vivo models.

In April 2025, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd., NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. presented positive results from Study KO-943, a preclinical investigation evaluating the efficacy of Mazindol in preventing fentanyl-induced conditioned place preference (CPP) in mice.

Humanized Mouse Model Market Segmentation

By Model Type

Genetic

Cell-based (CD34, PBMC, and BLT)

By Application

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Immunology

Neuroscience

Toxicology

Hematopoiesis

Other

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Research Institutions

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Thailand

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark



Norway

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Kuwait

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

