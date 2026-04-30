Huahui Health and BeOne Medicines Enter into a Global Exclusive Option, License and Collaboration Agreement for Innovative Oncology Drug HH160

BEIJING, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huahui Health today announced that it has entered into a global exclusive option, license and collaboration agreement with BeOne Medicines for HH160, a novel trispecific antibody in oncology immunotherapy. Under the agreement, BeOne Medicines is granted an exclusive option covering the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of HH160 worldwide.

Pursuant to the agreement, BeOne Medicines will pay Huahui Health an upfront payment of USD 20 million. Upon exercise of the option by BeOne Medicines, Huahui Health will be entitled to receive an additional USD 100 million option exercise payment. Subject to the achievement of development, regulatory and sales milestones, Huahui Health is eligible to receive milestone payments of up to USD 1.9 billion in milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on net sales. The parties have also agreed to maintain discussions regarding BeOne Medicines' potential participation in Huahui Health's future financing activities, with specific transaction terms and details to be negotiated separately.

Dr. Chen Bin, CEO of Huahui Health, stated, "Huahui Health has established an integrated research and development engine covering the full drug development value chain, enabling the independent identification of novel targets and development of proprietary drug candidates. Our pipeline includes one marketed product and several clinical-stage programs in Phase II, reflecting strong industry recognition of our R&D capabilities. BeOne Medicines is distinguished by its outstanding innovation capacity and global development expertise. We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with BeOne Medicines to advance HH160, a novel trispecific antibody for cancer immunotherapy, and to bring innovative immuno-oncology treatments to patients worldwide as early as possible."

In January 2026, China's NMPA granted conditional approval to Libevitug injection, Huahui Health's first commercial product, for chronic hepatitis D infection in adults with or without compensated cirrhosis. As a human monoclonal antibody targeting the PreS1 domain of HBV and HDV envelope protein, it blocks viral entry into hepatocytes. A pioneering first-in-class antibody for viral hepatitis and China's first approved HDV therapy, Libevitug fills a critical unmet clinical gap. It received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from both NMPA and FDA, with its global Phase III trial now underway.

Going forward, Huahui Health will leverage its robust in-house innovation platforms and full-chain R&D strengths to advance first-in-class and best-in-class candidates across liver diseases and oncology. Backed by a rich layered pipeline spanning preclinical to clinical stages, the company demonstrates outstanding independent innovation and sustainable capacity to deliver original novel drugs worldwide.

About HH160

HH160 is a novel trispecific antibody developed by Huahui Health using its proprietary PolyBoost™ multispecific antibody platform. HH160 simultaneously targets PD-1, CTLA-4, and VEGF-A, three clinically validated targets in cancer immunotherapy and anti-angiogenesis. Through its "three-in-one" synergistic mechanism of action, HH160 is expected to enhance therapeutic efficacy, achieve tumor-specific drug distribution, and reduce treatment-related adverse effects. Positive preclinical results for HH160 were presented at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) held in Chicago, United States.

About Huahui Health

Founded in Beijing in 2015, Huahui Health is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing first-in-class and best-in-class therapies, with a strategic focus on viral hepatitis, liver diseases, and oncology. Driven by a patient-centric philosophy and profound scientific expertise, Huahui Health operates under the core principles of Innovation, Integrity, Collaboration, and Mutual Benefit. Huahui Health has built integrated, world-class proprietary platforms that cover the entire new drug development process, ensuring sustained delivery of breakthrough therapies for patients worldwide.

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments for cancer patients worldwide. With a portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The Company has a growing global team spanning six continents who are driven by scientific excellence and exceptional speed to reach more patients than ever before.

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SOURCE Huahui Health