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HSNOHbio Founder Files U.S. Provisional Patent for AI-Designed GluA3-Selective Allosteric Modulator Platform

August 4, 2026 | 
1 min read
Albany, New York — August 4, 2026

HSNOHbio announced that its founder and CEO, Hyunsub Noh, has filed a U.S. provisional patent application covering a new class of AI-designed small-molecule compounds intended to selectively modulate the GluA3 subtype of AMPA receptors.

The invention was developed through analysis of publicly available structural biology data, scientific literature, and AI-assisted molecular design. Multiple candidate compounds were generated for future experimental evaluation.

The patent focuses on selective interaction with a GluA3-associated allosteric binding region. Because GluA3 has become an important emerging target in neuroscience, successful experimental validation could support development of a new class of CNS therapeutics for disorders involving impaired synaptic function, including Alzheimer's disease and other neurological conditions.

The company emphasizes that the compounds are currently at the computational design and patent stage. Biological activity, binding affinity, and pharmacological effects remain to be confirmed through synthesis and laboratory testing.

"If experimental validation confirms the computational predictions, this platform could represent an important step toward highly selective GluA3-targeted medicines," said Hyunsub Noh.

About HSNOHbio:

HSNOHbio is an early-stage biotechnology company focused on AI-assisted discovery of novel CNS therapeutics targeting synaptic biology.
New York Alzheimer’s disease Neuroscience Artificial intelligence
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