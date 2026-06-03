Hopstem hNPC01 Cell Injection Earns FDA RMAT Designation for Chronic Stroke Therapy

HOUSTON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopstem Biotechnology, a clinical-stage biotech specializing in iPSC-derived cell therapeutics for neurological diseases, has secured the first Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. FDA for its proprietary human forebrain neural progenitor cell injection, hNPC01. The candidate has displayed potential for treating persistent motor dysfunction due to basal ganglia ischemic stroke in phase I clinical study[1].

The agency will grant a dedicated RMAT comprehensive consultation meeting to accelerate the formulation of streamlined clinical development and commercial manufacturing roadmaps, enabling Hopstem to efficiently compile critical evidence for regulatory approval.

This milestone establishes hNPC01 as the world’s first forebrain neural progenitor cell therapy to receive FDA RMAT designation. It also marks the inaugural RMAT approval globally for any therapeutic targeting chronic motor impairment stemming from stroke and other neurological injuries.

Globally, nearly 100 million individuals live with post-stroke sequelae, including over 7.8 million patients in US, with about 850,000 new stroke cases diagnosed each year. Due to the absence of effective neurorestorative therapies for chronic stroke (1 year or more post-onset), roughly 50% of survivors face permanent, lifelong disability. Similarly, no targeted curative treatments are currently available for a broad spectrum of forebrain injuries and degenerative disorders, including traumatic brain injury and cerebral palsy.

Preclinical studies published in Nature Communications demonstrate that hNPC01 can differentiate into functional cerebral neurons in vivo, integrate into multi-region brain neural circuits, and repair endogenous neural networks, offering a novel mechanistic solution for intractable neurological disorders.

Company Commentary & Future Outlook

Dr. Shuning Zhang, Senior Vice President of Clinical Affairs at Hopstem, commented on the pivotal regulatory milestone: “Building on our previous FDA Fast Track designation, this RMAT recognition validates hNPC01’s pioneering design and transformative clinical value as the world’s first forebrain neural cell therapy candidate for chronic motor dysfunction caused by stroke or traumatic brain injury.”

“We will capitalize on global regulatory incentives and maintain close collaboration with clinical experts, industry stakeholders and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our team will refine late-stage manufacturing protocols and clinical trial designs, accelerate multi-indication clinical development and global registration efforts, and adhere to rigorous compliance standards to ensure consistent product quality, safety and efficacy.”

“With a patient-centric mission, Hopstem strives to advance this innovative regenerative therapy toward commercialization, delivering a life-changing treatment option for underserved global neurological patients.”

References:

1. FDA Granted Hopstem’s hNPC01 for Chronic Ischemic Stroke Approval to Enter Phase 2/3 Adaptive Pivotal Clinical Trial with Bridging Study

Contact:

Tel: +1-732-822-1963

Email: BD@hopstem.com

