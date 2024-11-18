Hims & Hers Appoints Tenured Pharmaceutical, Regulatory, and Quality Experts to Key Leadership Positions

Former FDA deputy commissioner and former Pfizer & Hillrom quality executive join Hims & Hers, deepening the leadership that drives the company’s high standard of quality and safety

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”) (NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, today announced Deb Autor, former deputy commissioner at the FDA, will join the company’s board of directors, and Janet Stevens, a pharmaceutical quality expert, will join the company as Global Head of Quality & Safety. Hims & Hers continues to prioritize safety across its platform, offerings, and leadership so that every customer can have the confidence that the solutions they have access to are safe, high-quality, and personalized for their needs.









Autor brings more than 30 years of experience across pharmaceutical quality and compliance, regulatory programs, and consumer protection to Hims & Hers. She previously served as the Deputy Commissioner for Global Regulatory Operations and Policy at the FDA, where she oversaw FDA inspections, criminal investigations, and international operations for the agency. She also served as the agency’s Director of the Office of Compliance for the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, leading enforcement for drug requirements. As a trial attorney for the Department of Justice, the FDA was her primary client. She has also served as the Global Head of Regulatory Excellence at AstraZeneca and is currently the CEO of Healthcare Innovation Catalysts.

Stevens has spent her entire career in pharmaceutical quality assurance, operations, and engineering. She joins Hims & Hers from Hillrom, where she served as the Chief Quality Officer, helping the company achieve top-quartile results in global quality regulations. She also served as Pfizer’s Vice President of Sterile Injectable Quality Operations, where she led the company’s quality organizations and enabled successful regulatory inspections globally with regulatory authorities like the FDA, MHRA, and Health Canada.

“We’ve built a customer experience that prioritizes clinical excellence and the highest standard of safety and quality for every person who trusts us with their journey,” said Andrew Dudum, CEO and co-founder of Hims & Hers. “The depth of expertise Deb and Janet bring to the team is incredibly valuable as we continue to scale our operations to meet the needs of the growing number of customers who come to our platform seeking healthcare solutions that fit their individual needs.”

“Affordable, accessible, convenient healthcare for US consumers is lacking, and Hims & Hers is addressing that need,” said Deb Autor. “In my many decades in the healthcare field, this is the first company I’ve seen achieving scale, impact, and quality while pushing innovation in the service of patients. This is an exciting moment and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

“Customers put an immense amount of trust in healthcare companies, and Hims & Hers is one of the few companies doing the meaningful work to earn that trust,” said Janet Stevens. “The safety of our operations is the foundation of connection we have with our customers. Continuing to strengthen that connection will be a critical part of impacting more lives on our platform.”

Autor joins health and pharmaceutical industry experts on the Hims & Hers Board of Directors including: former Novo Nordisk executive, Kåre Schultz; former CEO of the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Toby Cosgrove; US regulatory and foreign policy expert, Anja Manuel; and former Chief Medical Officer of Walgreens and current Chief Medical Officer of Hims & Hers, Patrick Carroll, amongst others.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health. We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That’s why we’re building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalizes health & wellness challenges—and innovates on their solutions—to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the company provides access to personalized care designed for results. For more information, please visit www.hims.com and www.forhers.com.

