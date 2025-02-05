Highmark Covers New FDA-Cleared Treatment for Fibromyalgia Symptoms from Swing Therapeutics

Stanza, a digital behavioral therapy for fibromyalgia, is now available through insurance to Highmark members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and New York.





Fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition, affects over 4 million Americans. In a study published in The Lancet in 2024, Stanza demonstrated significant improvements on well-being, pain intensity, pain interference, fatigue, and depression.

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swing Therapeutics announced that Stanza, its digital therapeutic for treatment of fibromyalgia symptoms, has received a positive coverage decision from Highmark Health. Highmark’s commercial members across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware, and New York now have access to the treatment by prescription, with reimbursement through their insurance.

Stanza, a smartphone-based, self-guided therapy, has demonstrated clinical success in multiple trials, showing improvements in well-being and reductions in fibromyalgia-related symptom activity. Outcomes from the pivotal Phase 3 trial of Stanza were published in The Lancet in July 2024.

This decision marks a significant step forward in increasing access to evidence-based, non-drug treatments for people with fibromyalgia, a widespread chronic pain condition affecting over 4 million Americans.

“Behavioral therapies like Stanza are guideline-directed treatments for fibromyalgia, but until now, access has been limited for both patients and providers,” said Mike Rosenbluth, CEO of Swing. “Highmark’s decision is a pivotal moment for people living with fibromyalgia, offering them the opportunity to incorporate effective, non-drug options into their care plan.”

Stanza is available through Swing Care, a specialty clinic for comprehensive fibromyalgia treatment, which launched in Pennsylvania in 2024. Patients have access to virtual care integrating medication management with non-pharmacological therapies such as behavioral care, sleep management, meaningful movement coaching, and peer support.

“At Swing Care, we’re committed to helping patients find real relief with a supportive, comprehensive approach to managing fibromyalgia that truly improves patients’ lives,” said Dr. Andrea Chadwick, Medical Director of Swing Care. “Incorporating innovative treatments like Stanza is a part of that transformation—and Highmark coverage puts it in reach for many more patients that could benefit.”

Swing Therapeutics is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with chronic pain by offering innovative, evidence-based treatments that combine digital therapeutics with comprehensive care. Stanza, its flagship product, is the first FDA-cleared digital therapeutic indicated for treating fibromyalgia symptoms, designed to provide patients with tools to better manage pain, fatigue, and emotional well-being. Swing Care brings specialized, multimodal care to patients, offering a personalized approach that integrates behavioral therapies, medication management, and more.

