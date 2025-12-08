Hercules Pharmaceuticals Approved as Authorized Distributor in Apexus 340B Prime Vendor Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hercules Pharmaceuticals (Hercules), a national leader in pharmaceutical distribution, today announced that it has been approved as an authorized distributor in the 340B Prime Vendor Program distribution network, administered by Apexus, HRSA’s designated prime vendor for the 340B Drug Pricing Program.

Hercules joins the 340B Prime Vendor Program distribution network as an independent distributor with a governance model built for precision and transparency. The company’s disciplined operational framework, supported by advanced eligibility insight, standardized pricing processes, and clear reporting, provides hospitals and pharmacy partners with reliable 340B execution and consistent access to medications. By improving eligibility accuracy, reinforcing pricing integrity, and helping ensure that purchases align with the correct outpatient locations, Hercules delivers the analytics and operational clarity that enable hospitals to focus on patient care while giving manufacturers confidence in a well-governed distribution environment.

“We are honored to be approved as an authorized distributor within the 340B Prime Vendor Program distribution network,” said Sara Amani, Founder and CEO of Hercules. “At its core, the 340B program strengthens the ability of hospitals and health systems to care for the patients who rely on them most. Our approach is rooted in ethical access to medicine, operational precision, and a deep commitment to supporting providers as they stretch every dollar toward patient care. This authorization affirms our dedication to transparent, provider-centered distribution that enhances continuity of access for the patients and communities our partners serve.”

This step reflects a shared interest in supporting a 340B distribution infrastructure that is efficient, responsive, and focused on continuity of access to medicines. Hercules looks forward to contributing to the collaborative efforts that strengthen program integrity and promote best-practice execution within a well-established industry framework. As hospital systems face increasing complexity in administering 340B, spanning diversified outpatient footprints, contract pharmacy oversight, and heightened audit expectations, Hercules’ participation in the Prime Vendor Program brings a more stable, disciplined, and transparent channel to support their needs.

By leveraging the Apexus Prime Vendor Program’s negotiated value, distribution solutions, and technical assistance, Hercules will provide covered entities with a purchasing and compliance experience that reinforces operational continuity and accuracy, helping ensure that patients across diverse health system settings maintain uninterrupted access to the medicines they need.

About Hercules Pharmaceuticals

Hercules Pharmaceuticals is a national pharmaceutical distributor and steward of AriaGPO, a provider-aligned group purchasing organization (GPO). With a mission-driven focus and a commercial model built for resilience, Hercules helps healthcare providers reduce concentration risk, enhance financial performance, and ensure consistent access to critical therapies.

Hercules’ national distribution platform, bolstered by its proprietary GPO, AriaGPO, offers a distinct alternative to traditional models by combining structural agility with an elevated standard of service. Rather than relying on consolidated pipelines, Hercules operates as a true risk mitigation channel, providing redundancy and strategic diversification to health systems and pharmacies nationwide. The company’s direct relationships with a global network of U.S.-licensed manufacturers enable faster, more transparent sourcing and supply continuity.

Its fulfillment operations are built to flex across classes of trade, from large health systems and oncology clinics to specialty and retail partners, with customized logistics tailored to each provider. Central to Hercules’ differentiation is its High-Touch Partnership Model: every partner is supported by a dedicated client operations team that ensures seamless onboarding, responsive issue resolution, and personalized account management. These services are further enhanced by Aria’s embedded contracting and formulary tools, which align purchasing strategies with real-time clinical and financial objectives.

This integrated model empowers providers to enhance control over their supply chain strategy while securing uninterrupted access to high-value medicines. Hercules serves hospitals, health systems, specialty pharmacies, community practices, and retail providers across the U.S.

For more information, visit www.herculesrx.com and www.ariagpo.com.

