Herantis Pharma releases 1H 2026 report today

Espoo, Finland, August 20, 2026: Herantis Pharma Plc ("Herantis") a clinical-stage company developing disease-modifying therapies to stop the progression of Parkinson’s disease, releases today the Company’s 1H 2026 report. The full report is attached to this release and is also available on the Company’s website: www.herantis.com.

Antti Vuolanto, CEO of Herantis Pharma, commented: “The first half of 2026 has been highly productive for Herantis. We reported Phase 1b biomarker data confirming biological activity consistent with HER-096's proposed mechanism, secured important financing and non-dilutive funding, and received encouraging FDA feedback. Combined with the continued refinement of our Phase 2 study design and the appointment of Dr. Juha Savola as Chief Medical Officer, these achievements have further strengthened the scientific and strategic foundation of Herantis and enhanced our readiness for the next stage of development of HER-096. As we move through the remainder of the year, our focus remains on completing preparations for the Phase 2 study while continuing to evaluate opportunities to maximize the potential of HER-096 for patients and shareholders, including continued partnering discussions.”

Herantis will hold a webcast relating to the report and current operations today, Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 10:00 am EEST (09:00 am CEST).

The presentation will be delivered in English, followed by a Q&A session. Viewers can submit questions at any time throughout the webcast.

To join us, please register via this link: https://herantis.videosync.fi/q2-2026/register

Business highlights January – June 2026:

Reported positive Phase 1b biomarker data demonstrating a clear biological response to HER-096 in people with Parkinson’s disease.





Successfully completed a directed share issue raising EUR 4.2 million to support Phase 2 preparations and ongoing partnering discussions.





Selected to lead a consortium that was awarded an EUR 8.0 million Horizon Europe 2025 Research and Innovation grant to support the execution of the planned Phase 2 trial of HER-096 in Parkinson’s disease.





Presented Phase 1b data for HER-096 at 20th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders (AD/PD 2026)





Announced a collaboration to integrate Indivi’s digital biomarker platform into the upcoming Phase 2 study of HER-096, aiming to detect early treatment-related changes in motor and cognitive function.

Received positive feedback from a pre-IND meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), supporting the Company’s option to pursue an Investigational New Drug (IND) application. An active IND for the planned Phase 2 study would provide external validation in the world's largest pharmaceutical market and increase HER-096's attractiveness in licensing discussions with global and U.S. partners.





Appointed CTC Clinical Trial Consultants AB (CTC) as the clinical research organization (CRO) for the Phase 2 study.





Appointed Dr Juha Savola as Chief Medical Officer, bringing more than 25 years of global experience in drug development, regulatory affairs and strategic leadership across neurology, gene therapy and rare diseases





Key figures:

EUR thousands January - June Full Year 2026 2025 2025 Other operating income 0 135 178 Payroll and related expenses 1 170 1 115 1 921 Other operating expenses 1 893 1 975 4 652 Profit (loss) for the period -3 324 -3 201 -6 620 Cash flow from operating activities -3 332 -3 388 -6 095 January - June Full Year 2026 2025 2025 Equity ratio -0,20 0,34 -0,63 Basic and diluted profit (loss) per share EUR -0,12 -0,13 -0,28 Number of shares at end of period 26 503 817 24 094 817 24 094 817 Average number of shares 25 872 751 23 173 741 23 634 279 EUR thousands 30.06.2026 30.06.2025 31.12.2025 Cash and securities1) 3 505 4 559 2 597 Equity -796 1 749 -1 687 Balance sheet total 4 038 5 112 2 668

1) June 30-2026: Cash = 738' and Securities = 2 767' June 30-2025: Cash = 446' and Securities = 4 113'

Formulas used to calculate key figures:

Equity ratio = Equity/balance sheet total

Earnings per share = Profit for the period/average number of shares

Average number of shares = Weighted average number of shares.

The number of shares weighted by the number of days each share has been outstanding during the review period

Outlook for 2026

The progress made during the first half of 2026 significantly strengthened the HER-096 program and advanced preparations for the planned Phase 2 proof-of-concept study. During the remainder of 2026, the Company will focus on completing activities required to initiate the Phase 2 study, including regulatory submissions, operational preparations and securing additional financing.

Herantis expects to initiate the Phase 2 study in the first half of 2027, with the first patient dosing to take place following completion of the remaining CMC activities and receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals. In parallel, the Company will continue to pursue strategic partnering opportunities for the future development and commercialization of HER-096.

For more information, please contact:

Herantis Pharma

Tone Kvåle, CFO

Tel: +47 915 19576

Email: ir@herantis.com

ICR Healthcare

Sarah Elton-Farr, Stephanie Cuthbert, Phillip Marriage

Tel: +44 20 3709 5700

Email: herantispharma@icrhealthcare.com

Certified Advisor

UB Corporate Finance Ltd

Tel.: +358 9 25 380 225

E-mail: ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

About Herantis Pharma Plc

Herantis Pharma Plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing disease-modifying therapies for Parkinson’s disease. The Company’s lead product, HER-096, is a first-in-class small peptide that combines the neuroprotective mechanism of cerebral dopamine neurotrophic factor (CDNF), with the convenience of subcutaneous administration. In a Phase 1b clinical trial, HER 096 was shown to be generally safe and well tolerated in Parkinson’s disease patients. Herantis plans to advance HER-096 into a Phase 2 clinical trial in 2027 to evaluate efficacy, safety and tolerability in early-stage Parkinson’s patients.

Herantis is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

Company website: www.herantis.com

Forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements which are not historical facts but statements regarding future expectations instead. These forward-looking statements include without limitation, those regarding Herantis’ future financial position and results of operations, the Company’s strategy, objectives, future developments in the markets in which the Company participates or is seeking to participate or anticipated regulatory changes in the markets in which the Company operates or intends to operate. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projected,” “should” or “will” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions. The Company’s actual results of operations, including the Company’s financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which the Company operates, may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements contained in this company release. Factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to risks associated with implementation of Herantis’ strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Herantis’ drug candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialize drug candidates, technology changes and new products in Herantis’ potential market and industry, Herantis’ freedom to operate in respect of the products it develops (which freedom may be limited, e.g., by competitors’ patents), the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. In addition, even if Herantis’ historical results of operations, including the Company’s financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which the Company operates, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this company release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.