Hemostemix at Invest Stuttgart

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)

Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia (CLTI)

Ischemic Cardiomyopathy

Non-Ischemic Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Congestive Heart Failure

Angina

Vascular Dementia (Phase I)

Conversion Options: Each TCD can be converted into an ACP-01 therapy or into Hemostemix Common Shares.

Interest: 6% per annum, payable in shares.

Transferability: TCDs are transferable, will-able, sale-able.

As of early 2025, Hemostemix has sold over CAD $1.14 million of TCDs, facilitating



Forecast of revenue. Scheduling of production. Scheduling of treatments.



Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") is poised to make a significant impact at Invest Stuttgart 2025, Germany's premier finance and investment conference, taking place from May 9-10, 2025 at Messe Stuttgart. The event attracts thousands of investors, financial professionals, and innovators, offering a dynamic platform for Hemostemix to showcase its advancements and connect with potential ACP-01 clients and new shareholders.Hemostemix stands at the forefront of regenerative medicine, specializing in autologous stem cell therapies. The flagship product, ACP-01, utilizes angiogenic cell precursors derived from a patient's own blood to treat a range of cardiovascular and conditions, including no-option:With over 498 patients treated and seven clinical studies completed, Hemostemix has demonstrated the safety, clinical relevancy and statistical efficacy across multiple indications.To support its growth and commercialization efforts, Hemostemix has introduced ACP-01 Therapy Convertible Debentures (TCDs). These instruments provide non-dilutive capital, largely, allowing the company to scale production and expand its clinical reach. Key features include:This approach supports operational scalability but also aligns production and treatments with patient demand, fostering sustainable growth.Hemostemix's participation in Invest Stuttgart 2025 underscores its commitment to advancing regenerative medicine, selling ACP-01 globally to no-option patients, and delivering shareholder value. By leveraging its pioneering therapies and innovative financing strategies, the company is well-positioned to transform the treatment landscape for vascular and cardiac diseases.Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is scaling and selling ACP-01, an autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapy. Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in nine peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, clinically relevant and statistically significant as a treatment for, ischemic cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and. Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the Journal of Biomedical Research & Environmental Science, including a significant reduction in ulcer size: 1.48 cm^2 to 0.48 mm^2 within 3 months (p=0.01) while placebo did not exhibit a change (p<0.54). At 1 year, treated vs placebo amputation (4.8% vs 25%), and mortality (4.8% vs 12.5%), was noted. As compared to a five year mortality rate of 60% in the CLTI patient population, UBC and U of T reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result.Thomas Smeenk, President, CEO & Co-FounderEM:PH: 905-580-4170To view the source version of this press release, please visit