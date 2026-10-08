Hemostemix Announces Full LARTA Approval, Manufacturing Progress and Financing Update

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") announces that it has received full approval from the National Longevity and Regenerative Therapy Board of The Bahamas (LARTA Board), including ethics approval from the LARTA Ethics Committee, for its commercial Phase 1 study of VesCell™as a treatment for angina, vascular dementia and pain. This milestone advances the Company's clinical development program within The Bahamas' growing longevity and regenerative-medicine sector.Further to its September 23, 2026 announcement, Hemostemix has submitted a Form 4B to the TSX Venture Exchange seeking price protection for a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $1,000,000 on the same terms as its previously announced offering. The Company is completing an initial closing of C$380,500 through the issuance of 7,610,000 units at C$0.05 per Unit.Hemostemix is now permitted to join the regenerative-medicine community of The Bahamas. That community includes NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute through its Bahamas NeuroGen initiative, and Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) who announced on September 25, 2026 that its investigational gene therapy OCU400 received provisional LARTA approval and priority designation as a treatment for retinitis pigmentosa (blindness), among other companies.Quoted in The Tribune on September 28, 2026, Dr. Michael Darville, Minister of Health and Wellness described The Bahamas as "a reputable location for regenerative medicine … asserting that The Bahamas cannot lose an opportunity of proximity to the world's largest market for longevity and regenerative therapies."Building on its first approval, Hemostemix is preparing to file a second protocol for VesCell™ to study it as a treatment for Longevity.The proposed longevity study is designed to investigate whether VesCell™ improves cognition, heart function measured by left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) improvement, and measures relevant to immune health, including reductions in inflammatory biomarkers.The offering consists of Units priced at C$0.05 per Unit. Each unit comprises one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at C$0.12 for 24 months from the applicable closing date, subject to accelerated expiry.After four months and one day following the applicable closing date, if the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the Exchange is at least C$0.15 over any 10 consecutive trading days, using the closing bid on days without reported sales, the Company may accelerate warrant expiry to 30 days following a news release announcing the acceleration.Proceeds are intended to support ACP-01 manufacturing, clinical-program preparation, regulatory submissions, physician education and general working capital. The offering remains subject to final acceptance by the Exchange. Securities issued under the offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day and any other applicable resale restrictions.This unit offering is in addition to the private placement disclosed on June 17, 2026. The Company raised total proceeds of $682,250.Following review, Hemostemix will not proceed with the proposed CytoImmune bioreactor technology licence announced on February 19, 2025. The proposed transaction did not close, and the 20 million common shares contemplated as consideration for the licence were not issued.Regarding manufacturing, CytoImmune has completed ACP-01 test batches outside of the cleanroom and will be moving test-batch production into the cleanroom as the next step in the manufacturing process development.About HemostemixHemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, and is commercializing VesCell™ an investigational autologous stem cell therapy. VesCell™ is derived from a patient's own blood and evaluated through structured clinical research. Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in eleven peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, and appears clinically relevant as a treatment for, and. Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the. As compared to a five year mortality rate of 50% in the CLTI diabetes-based patient population,reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. For more information, please visitThomas SmeenkPresident and CEOHemostemix Inc.Telephone: +1-905-580-4170Website:Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to, but is not limited to, commercialization of VesCell with full LARTA approval, financing, production by CytoImmune of ACP-01. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may impact results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risk that the restatement process and adjustments may change, or that the non-brokered private placement may not close. This forward-looking information reflects the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Hemostemix and on assumptions Hemostemix believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the underlying value of Hemostemix and its Common Shares; the successful resolution of any litigation that Hemostemix is pursuing or defending (the "Litigation"), if any; the results of ACP-01 research, trials, studies and analyses, including the analysis being equivalent to or better than previous research, trials or studies; the receipt of all required regulatory approvals for research, trials or studies; the level of activity, market acceptance and market trends in the healthcare sector; the economy generally; consumer interest in Hemostemix services and products; competition and Hemostemix competitive advantages; and, obtaining satisfactory financing to fund Hemostemix operations including any research, trials or studies, and any Litigation. Forward-looking information is Subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Hemostemix to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the ability of Hemostemix to complete clinical trials, complete a satisfactory analyses and file the results of such analyses to gain regulatory approval of a phase II or phase III clinical trial of ACP-01; potential litigation Hemostemix may face; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations including the actual results of future research, trials or studies; competition; changes in legislation affecting Hemostemix the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; long-term capital requirements and future developments in Hemostemix's markets and the markets in which it expects to compete; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, disruptions to economic activity and financings, disruptions to supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession or depression; the potential impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on Hemostemix which may include a decreased demand for the services that Hemostemix offers; and a deterioration of financial markets that could limit Hemostemix's ability to obtain external financing. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Hemostemix disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at. Although Hemostemix has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Hemostemix as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, it is Subject to change after such date. However, Hemostemix expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.To view the source version of this press release, please visit