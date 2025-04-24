Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to SafeSpace Global Corporation and Ticker Symbol Update

Company Changes Corporate Name to Align with its AI Products and Core Vision

Knoxville, TN, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: HITC), a global leader in AI-driven safety and monitoring solutions, today announced that it is changing its corporate name to SafeSpace Global Corporation, effective April 24, 2025. In alignment with this rebranding, the Company has also changed its ticker symbol to SSGC, which will become effective at the opening of trading on April 24, 2025, on the OTC PINK Market.

The new name reflects the Company’s strategic evolution and commitment to advancing intelligent, scalable situational awareness and support initiative-taking safety measures, through next-generation AI technologies. This rebranding initiative aligns with the Company’s expanded vision and its ongoing efforts to lead the transformation through artificial intelligence.

“This change represents more than just a new name – it marks a new chapter in our mission to revolutionize safety through AI,” said Scott Boruff, Chief Executive Officer of SafeSpace Global Corporation. “As we scale and expand our impact across the healthcare, education, transportation, manufacturing, incarceration and various commercial industries ecosystems, our new identity better reflects who we are, the solutions we provide, and the future we are building.”

No action is required from shareholders. The Company’s CUSIP number will remain unchanged, and the existing shares of the Company’s common stock will continue to be traded on OTC PINK Markets under the new ticker.

For more information about SafeSpace Global Corporation, please visit the Company's new website at www.safespaceglobal.ai.

About SafeSpace Global Corporation

SafeSpace Global Corporation is a publicly traded, fully reporting audited company specializing in ambient AI technology solutions, dedicated to enhancing safety and security across various sectors, including healthcare, education, transportation, manufacturing, incarceration, and commercial industries. The Company’s mission is to help save lives worldwide by developing advanced AI technologies designed to enhance situational awareness and mitigate risks in critical environments. The Company is currently marketing five products and solutions, including its initial product, SafeSpace® Fall Monitoring, which utilizes advanced AI monitoring tools to enhance resident safety in senior living, reduce the risk of injuries, and improve overall care efficiency. Additionally, the Company has expanded its services and offerings beyond senior living facilities, into schools and transportation where it has recently launched several innovative solutions.

For more information, visit www.safespaceglobal.ai or contact the Company’s media team at pr@safespaceglobal.ai.

Media Contact:

Justin Freishtat

(410) 458-8780

SafeSpace Global Corporation

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and may not come to fruition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement including statements that list numbers and dates.

