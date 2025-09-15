Healthcare Analytics Market Size to Hit USD 177.18 Billion by 2032 with CAGR of 21.2% | Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Healthcare Analytics Market is projected to experience a robust CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period, totaling USD 46.12 Bn in 2025 and USD 177.18 Bn by 2032. Market trends reveal a strong shift toward predictive and prescriptive analytics, empowering healthcare providers to proactively anticipate patient risks and enhance care management. In addition, the widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and the growing emphasis on value-based care are further fueling the demand for advanced healthcare analytics platforms

Global Healthcare Analytics Market Key Takeaways

Demand in the market is expected to remain high for healthcare analytics software, with the target segment accounting for 45.6% of the market revenue by 2025.

On-premises segment dominates the global healthcare analytics industry, capturing 56.8% of the market share in 2025.

Descriptive analytics category is set to account for more than one-third of the global healthcare analytics market share by 2032.

North America healthcare analytics market size is projected to reach around USD 17.66 Bn by 2025.

Asia Pacific, with an estimated share of 24.2% in 2025, is anticipated to emerge as the most lucrative market for healthcare analytics companies.

Growing Adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Boosting Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest healthcare analytics market analysis offers insights into major factors driving industry growth. Increasing volume of healthcare data is one such prominent growth driver.

Rising adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and wearable devices is generating a vast amount of data across the healthcare sector. For instance, about 88.2% of office-based physicians in the United States use an EMR/EHR system, as per the National Center for Health Statistics.

This rise in healthcare data is expected to boost demand for healthcare analytics throughout the forecast period. Healthcare analytics tools collect and analyze healthcare data from various sources to improve patient care, reduce costs, and enhance operational efficiency.

Data Safety Concerns and High Implementation Costs Limiting Market Growth

The prospective healthcare analytics market outlook looks bright, owing to ongoing healthcare digitalization and increasing volume of health data. However, data safety concerns and high implementation costs might slow down market growth to some extent.

Implementing healthcare analytics solutions requires substantial investments in hardware and software. This deters smaller healthcare providers and organizations from opting for these systems, reducing healthcare analytics market demand.

There is an alarming rise in cyberattacks and data breaches in the healthcare sector, especially across nations like the United States. For instance, the U.S. HHS investigated 307 data breaches in the first half of 2025. This also creates a barrier to widespread adoption of healthcare analytics solutions.

Government Initiatives and Regulatory Support Creating Lucrative Growth Avenues

Governments across nations like the U.S. and the U.K. are launching new initiatives to improve care coordination as well as reduce healthcare costs. For instance, legislation like the HITECH Act and Affordable Care Act (ACA) have incentivized adoption of EHRs and health information systems in the United States. This is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for healthcare analytics solution providers.

Impact of AI on the Healthcare Analytics Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a powerful tool in the healthcare analytics market. It is changing the way healthcare data is being collected, analysed, and used for data-driven decision-making.

AI technologies enable healthcare providers to quickly analyze vast amounts of patient data in real time. They have the tendency to improve diagnostics, treatment planning, and operational efficiency.

In addition, AI enhances precision medicine and reduces healthcare costs by identifying patterns and predicting disease outbreaks or patient outcomes. AI-powered analytics support population health management, risk assessment, and personalized care, making healthcare ecosystem more proactive, efficient, and patient-centric.

Emerging Healthcare Analytics Market Trends

Shift towards value-based care is a key growth-shaping trend in the healthcare analytics market. Healthcare providers are increasingly focusing on value-based care models, which emphasize patient outcomes and cost-efficiency. Analytics tools align well with this trend as they play a crucial role in identifying care gaps, optimizing resource allocation, and improving patient outcomes, thus supporting the transition to value-based care.

Increasing healthcare costs and rising need for operational efficiencies are encouraging healthcare organizations to adopt analytics solutions. These tools help in cost reduction, fraud detection, and streamlining administrative workflows.

Cloud-based healthcare analytics solutions are gaining popularity, thanks to their scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. Rising adoption of these cloud-based solutions is expected to boost the healthcare analytics market value.

The rising use of digital health solutions and telemedicine is giving a significant boost to the market. These platforms generate new streams of data, driving the adoption of healthcare analytics tools.

Analyst’s View

“The global healthcare analytics industry is expected to experience robust growth, owing to ongoing healthcare digitalization, increasing volume of health data, widespread adoption of electronic health record systems (EHR), and a rising emphasis on value-based care models,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Healthcare Analytics Market

Event Description and Impact AI/ML Regulatory Advances Description : FDA released updated guidelines in 2025 for AI/ML-based Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), emphasizing real-world performance monitoring and post-market surveillance. o Impact: This speeds up the use of AI tools, helping doctors diagnose faster, improve treatments, and streamline work. Telehealth & Remote Care Expansion Description : Telehealth usage continues to grow post-pandemic, with healthcare facilities expanding reimbursements for virtual visits and remote patient monitoring.

Impact: This will boost demand for analytics platforms that track patient engagement, adherence, and clinical outcomes remotely. Healthcare Cybersecurity Threats Description : 2025 saw a 45% increase in ransomware attacks targeting hospital networks globally. Impact : This drives growth in cybersecurity analytics solutions, including anomaly detection, network monitoring, and predictive threat intelligence.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in healthcare analytics market report include:

- Arcadia

- IBM Corporation

- Cotiviti, Inc.

- SAS Institute Inc.

- Komodo Health, Inc.

- Alteryx

- Optum, Inc.

- Cerner Corporation

- Siemens Healthineers

- Veradigm

- GE Healthcare

- Medtronic

- Philips Healthcare

- Health Catalyst, Inc.

- McKesson Corporation

Key Developments

In June 2025, IQVIA launched new AI agents for healthcare and life sciences at the GTC Paris. These novel custom-built agents are designed to enhance workflows and accelerate insights for life sciences.

In June 2025, Komodo Health advances healthcare analytics with the launch of MapLab Enterprise. It is a powerful, full-stack analytics platform designed to transform how Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations generate and operationalize healthcare insights.

In June 2025, SAS announced the launch of SAS Health Cost of Care Analytics as well as other data analytic solutions for health care payers and industry. These new solutions are designed to address complex health care issues, including medical adherence, cost of care, and medical record review.

Market Segmentation

Component Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Software



Hardware



Services

Deployment Mode Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

On-Premises



Cloud-Based

Analytics Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Descriptive Analytics



Predictive Analytics



Prescriptive Analytics



Diagnostic Analytics

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Clinical Analytics



Operational Analytics



Financial Analytics



Population Health Analytics



Operational and Administrative Analytics

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Healthcare Providers



Hospitals





Clinics





Diagnostic Centers



Healthcare Payers



Insurance Companies





Government Health Agencies



Other End Users



Pharmaceutical Companies





Research and Academia





Others (Government Agencies)

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

