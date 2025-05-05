SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Harrow to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results After Market Close on May 8, 2025

May 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss Results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 9, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HROW--Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading North American eyecare pharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after the market close. The Company will also post its first quarter Letter to Stockholders to the “Investors” section of its website, harrow.com. Harrow will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 9, 2025, to discuss the results and provide a business update.



Conference Call Information

Participants can access the live conference call via webcast on the “Investors” page of Harrow’s website. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email with detailed instructions, including a unique dial-in number and PIN, for accessing the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for one year.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading eyecare pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic pharmaceutical products for the North American market. Harrow helps eyecare professionals preserve the gift of sight by making its portfolio of pharmaceutical products accessible and affordable to millions of patients each year. For more information about Harrow, please visit harrow.com.


Contacts

Jamie Webb
Director of Communications and Investor Relations
jwebb@harrowinc.com
615-733-4737

Tennessee Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Amgen's office in Massachusetts/iStock,
Earnings
Amgen Advocates For ‘Pro-Growth Tax Policy’ Instead of Tariffs to Boost Domestic Manufacturing
May 2, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Flat 3d isometric businessman hands show thumb up finger gesture to business winner. Business success concept.
Earnings
Lilly Unfazed as CVS Picks Novo’s Side in Obesity Market Battle
May 1, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Creative design. Desperate employee, office worker standing near question mark symbolizing business struggles, options. Choosing strategy for achieving goal. Concept of business, career development
Earnings
Tariffs Keep Biogen Execs Busy in Q1 but Impacts Expected To Be Minimal
May 1, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Earnings
Moderna Misses Q1 Revenue Expectations, Plans Another $1.5B in Cuts
May 1, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong