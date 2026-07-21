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Harmony Biosciences To Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results On August 4, 2026

July 21, 2026 | 
1 min read

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) today announced that it will report second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Harmony will host a conference call and webcast on August 4, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To participate in the call, please dial 800-347-6865 (domestic) or 203-518-9757 (international or alternate), and reference passcode HRMYQ226. It is recommended that you dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

The live and replay webcast of the call will be available on the investor page of our website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Driven by novel science, visionary thinking, and a commitment to those who feel overlooked, Harmony Biosciences is nurturing a future full of therapeutic possibilities that may enable patients with rare neurological diseases to truly thrive. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pa, we believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better future can begin; a vision evident in the therapeutic innovations we advance, the culture we cultivate, and the community programs we foster. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:
Brennan Doyle
484-566-3685
bdoyle@harmonybiosciences.com

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:
Cate McCanless
202-641-6086
cmccanless@harmonybiosciences.com


Pennsylvania Earnings
Harmony Biosciences
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